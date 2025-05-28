A Mostly Abandoned Gold Rush Town In New Mexico Is Home To One Of America's Top Ten Cowboy Bars
Roughly two hours from Albuquerque, a ghost town with a population of just a few people sits in a verdant region of New Mexico. You won't find much in White Oaks today: a small museum, a cemetery, and empty roads. Yet, despite its current size and population, one of America's best cowboy bars has managed to stay alive here, pulling in visitors from all over the country. This saloon may just be a pit-stop for most travelers, but it could easily be considered one of the best "cowboy core" destination in the American West.
Back in the late 1800s, during the height of the gold rush, White Oaks had a thriving community centered around the mines. At one time, over 4,000 people lived in the town. The last-remaining bar in town is the eccentric No Scum Allowed Saloon, located in a historic structure from the town's heyday in 1884. Known by locals as the White Oaks Bar, this old-timey saloon is the perfect place to stop for a bite or a drink on your way through New Mexico.
The only real way to travel in this part of the country is by car, and White Oaks is only 12 miles north of Carrizozo on U.S. Route 54. The nearest major airport is Albuquerque International Sunport (AQB) over 160 miles away, so prepare for a long yet scenic journey. Staying in town isn't possible anymore unless you make close friends with a saloon regular, however, there are many places to stay in nearby towns like Carrizozo and Capitan. As you journey onward, you may come upon some of New Mexico's strangest places, such as the quirky town of Roswell with UFO museums and outlandish landmarks.
Pull up to a proper cowboy bar in White Oaks, New Mexico
No Scum Allowed Saloon was once ranked among the top ten cowboy bars in the American West. Housed in a brick building over a century old, this bar has maintained as much of its classic look as possible, complete with a dedicated area out front to tie up your horse while you sip whiskey inside. The bar's name comes from the town's cameo in the film "Young Guns," which features a welcome sign that says "We will not tolerate scum." Legend has it that the infamous Billy the Kid himself once frequented the streets of White Oaks.
Today, the saloon is a popular spot for locals and visitors to grab a drink and enjoy some live music. The bar has played host to all kinds of events over the years, including shoot-outs and horse races, according to its website. Today, it organizes fundraisers and special occasions. It also hosts White Oaks Miner's Day, an annual celebration held in August with food vendors, activities, and a parade. The bar sells food on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., and a full drink menu is always available. Be sure to try the saloon's signature drink, the Snake Bite.
The boom and bust of White Oaks, New Mexico
Unlike the perfectly preserved gold rush town of Dutch Flat, White Oaks only has a few fragments left from its glory days. But, believe it or not, this ghost town used be the second largest city in New Mexico once gold was discovered in the area in the 1870s. At its height, White Oaks was home to not just miners hoping to cash in on the gold rush, but also lawyers and white collar professionals. It even had local newspapers, hotels, gambling houses, and theaters. While there were promises made to extend a railroad through White Oaks, nothing ever came to fruition, which led to many residents abandoning the area in search of better opportunities once the gold ran out.
If you make the trip to the eerie ghost town today, pay a visit to the few historic buildings that remain, as well as the Cedarvale cemetery. A few notable names of the Wild West are buried here, including Deputy Sheriff James W. Bell, who was killed by Billy the Kid during his prison break. For a self-guided visit, the White Oaks Miner's Home Museum and the White Oaks Schoolhouse Museum provide a glimpse into the town's former way of life. So, strap on your cowboy boots and get ready for a trip back in time, followed by a drink at an authentic Wild West-era saloon.