A Mostly Abandoned Gold Rush Town In New Mexico Is Home To One Of America's Top Ten Cowboy Bars

Roughly two hours from Albuquerque, a ghost town with a population of just a few people sits in a verdant region of New Mexico. You won't find much in White Oaks today: a small museum, a cemetery, and empty roads. Yet, despite its current size and population, one of America's best cowboy bars has managed to stay alive here, pulling in visitors from all over the country. This saloon may just be a pit-stop for most travelers, but it could easily be considered one of the best "cowboy core" destination in the American West.

Back in the late 1800s, during the height of the gold rush, White Oaks had a thriving community centered around the mines. At one time, over 4,000 people lived in the town. The last-remaining bar in town is the eccentric No Scum Allowed Saloon, located in a historic structure from the town's heyday in 1884. Known by locals as the White Oaks Bar, this old-timey saloon is the perfect place to stop for a bite or a drink on your way through New Mexico.

The only real way to travel in this part of the country is by car, and White Oaks is only 12 miles north of Carrizozo on U.S. Route 54. The nearest major airport is Albuquerque International Sunport (AQB) over 160 miles away, so prepare for a long yet scenic journey. Staying in town isn't possible anymore unless you make close friends with a saloon regular, however, there are many places to stay in nearby towns like Carrizozo and Capitan. As you journey onward, you may come upon some of New Mexico's strangest places, such as the quirky town of Roswell with UFO museums and outlandish landmarks.