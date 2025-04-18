New Mexico's Most Iconic Alien Destination Is A Quirky Town With UFO Museums And Outlandish Landmarks

Sometimes it feels like New Mexico is overlooked when it comes to the Southwestern United States. However the Land of Enchantment is arguably the region's most underrated tourist destination. From towns boasting a one-thousand-year-old World Heritage Site to Santa Fe (the oldest capital city in America), New Mexico is simply an amazing place to visit. And, you can't talk about visiting New Mexico without bringing up Roswell, the state's alien-themed crown jewel. The city is a little out of the way and is about a three-hour drive from Santa Fe, Las Cruces, and Albuquerque, but is a must for anyone touring the Southwestern United States.

Ever since 1947, when it was reported that the United States military uncovered a crashed "flying disc" near Roswell (later officially acknowledged to be an experimental balloon meant to track Soviet nuclear capabilities), conspiracy theories galore have continuously permeated and grown. Decades later, Roswell, a town of about 46,000, still stands under the spotlight, soaking up all that touristy attention from hardcore conspiracy believers to casual skeptics. Conspiracy theories or not, the town's name is forever rooted in American pop culture and perfectly represents the Cold War zeitgeist. So, if you wanna eat at hokey alien-themed restaurants, pretend you're in an episode of "X-Files," and explore a genuinely fascinating place that has long been at the forefront of American pop culture, Roswell is for you.