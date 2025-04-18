New Mexico's Most Iconic Alien Destination Is A Quirky Town With UFO Museums And Outlandish Landmarks
Sometimes it feels like New Mexico is overlooked when it comes to the Southwestern United States. However the Land of Enchantment is arguably the region's most underrated tourist destination. From towns boasting a one-thousand-year-old World Heritage Site to Santa Fe (the oldest capital city in America), New Mexico is simply an amazing place to visit. And, you can't talk about visiting New Mexico without bringing up Roswell, the state's alien-themed crown jewel. The city is a little out of the way and is about a three-hour drive from Santa Fe, Las Cruces, and Albuquerque, but is a must for anyone touring the Southwestern United States.
Ever since 1947, when it was reported that the United States military uncovered a crashed "flying disc" near Roswell (later officially acknowledged to be an experimental balloon meant to track Soviet nuclear capabilities), conspiracy theories galore have continuously permeated and grown. Decades later, Roswell, a town of about 46,000, still stands under the spotlight, soaking up all that touristy attention from hardcore conspiracy believers to casual skeptics. Conspiracy theories or not, the town's name is forever rooted in American pop culture and perfectly represents the Cold War zeitgeist. So, if you wanna eat at hokey alien-themed restaurants, pretend you're in an episode of "X-Files," and explore a genuinely fascinating place that has long been at the forefront of American pop culture, Roswell is for you.
Roswell is a town that embraces all the alien zaniness
Roswell knows its audience. Stepping foot into town is almost like jumping into the panels of a vintage sci-fi magazine. Visitors can eat a Big Mac in a UFO-themed McDonald's with plenty of cosmic charm, buy fun little alien-themed knick-knacks from local souvenir shops, or even explore the International UFO Museum and Research Center. The museum is open everyday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with many reviews praising the gift shop, the alien "autopsy" display, and the collection of video interviews.
Right across the street from the museum is Alien Zone Area 51, a madhouse and gift shop hilariously filled with little aliens doing everything from chilling on the couch to talking on the phone. If you're reading this article you probably don't have security clearance for the real Area 51, so consider this your next best option; reviewers can't say enough good things about all the wacky photo opportunities offered. To keep this alien craze going (it's Roswell after all) head across from the museum to Spaceport Roswell — a highly-praised virtual reality center that promises to take you on a cosmic adventure. You can also check out the Roswell UFO Spacewalk, a quick but glowing blacklight experience.
Tips for having the best visit to Roswell
Even for the firm extraterrestrial believers, one day in Roswell is more than enough (no offense to all the green alien statues in town). If you happen to need to spend the night, Roswell is a bit of a drive from cities like Santa Fe and Albuquerque, there are plenty of reliable chain hotels in town, like Best Western and Holiday Inn. If keeping the alien theme going 24/7 is of the utmost importance, then there's also the Roswell Inn, which according to the hotel itself is recommended by "9 out of 10 aliens."
The best time to visit Roswell is March to May or September to November. It's definitely preferable to avoid visiting Roswell in the summer because exploring the town is more fun when the weather isn't downright sweltering. Average highs in June and August are typically around 94 degrees Fahrenheit. However, temperatures have been known to soar above 110 degrees Fahrenheit in this desert city. Just remember, whenever you're done tracking down aliens, New Mexico is a stunning land of gorgeous mesas and breathtaking canyons. So be sure to enjoy all the wonderful nature the Land of Enchantment has to offer while there, because it's truly something else.