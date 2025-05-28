Maine's Unofficial 'Lobster Crawl' Is A Delicious Coastal Trail Through Scenic Towns And Seafood Shacks

Traveler-created lobster trails along Maine's coast are like the unofficial "Drinking Around the World" experience at Epcot in Disney World Orlando. It's become so popular, that it is often considered one of the essential things to do in the area. These trails are especially enjoyable because Maine's laid-back nature gives the American hustle culture permission to slow down, breathe in the sea air, and devour some delicious local food. Because the route includes so much good food, this road trip, outlined on NewEngland.com, stretches across Maine's southern and midcoast and is perfect for a long weekend.

The journey starts in the southern part of the state in Kittery, which is just a 15-minute drive from the Portsmouth International Airport in New Hampshire. Here, you'll stop at Bob's Clam Hut, a staple since 1956, where the lobster rolls are packed fresh and lightly dressed. Next, cruise up along the coast about 35 minutes to Kennebunk's famous The Clam Shack, which serves up a roll so celebrated it lands on multiple "best of" lists, including USA Today's 10 Best series. From there, you can weave through Portland (try Eventide Oyster Co. to clear your palate with some oysters) before landing in Rockland, home to the annual summer Lobster Festival and scenic waterfront charm.

End the trail in Bar Harbor with a visit to Thurston's Lobster Pound, next to the water with unbeatable sunset views and lobster so fresh, it might've been caught minutes earlier. For overnight stays, consider quaint B&Bs like Captain Nickels Inn in Searsport. If you get a second wind, Captain Nickels Inn also has its own lobster crawl, but it's much less extensive and only requires about an hour of driving.