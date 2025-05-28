This Trendy Northern Florida Café On The Coast Lets Visitors Snuggle With Capybaras (And It's Often Sold Out)

Pretty much anything goes in the certifiably weird and wonderful state of Florida, but one place is reinventing café culture in the cutest and most bizarre way. While you might have heard that Japan is one of the trendiest places for animal cafés, one café in northern Florida has taken things to the next level, allowing guests to get friendly with capybaras. Capybaras are rodents that are usually found throughout northern and central South America, but they are also being warmly embraced in Florida. The Capybara Café has been welcoming guests since October 2024, and in that time, they have seen hundreds of people come to visit and snuggle up with these furry friends. Located in downtown St. Augustine, about one hour southeast of Jacksonville, the café offers snacks and coffee, but most of the eating is centered around feeding the capybaras – Mocha and Latte — whose presence might even be more of a pick-me-up than their namesakes.

The café was opened to raise awareness about the animals and to help preserve the species. The reason behind the arrival of capybaras in Florida is a matter of discussion for the residents of the Sunshine state, but these two furry critters are more than welcomed and elicit smiles from all who visit the café, seeking a place to relax, pet, and care for these mammals. When visiting The Capybara Café, don't be surprised to find other animals on the premises too. There is a resident raccoon, armadillo, and wallaby, among others, all willing and ready to partake in cuddle sessions. The Capybara Café seeks to improve sustainability by offering educational, expert-led programs for locals and visitors. Florida is known for being a top destination for bird-watching and the world's only place to spot both wild alligators and crocodiles, and The Capybara Café is working to sustain and care for local wildlife.