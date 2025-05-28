Utah's College Town Called 'Festival City, USA' Is A Vibrant Paradise Perfectly Mixing Outdoor Fun And Arts
There are few places that can be characterized as having a larger-than-life quality. They evoke a renewed zest for life within you, cranking up your energies tenfold. Utah's Cedar City is one of those places. Maybe it's the youthful vibe brought in by Southern Utah University, or the artistic pulse that seems to echo through its streets. Just two-and-a-half hours away from Las Vegas and about three-and-a-half hours from Salt Lake City, the streets of Cedar City come alive with films, food, and festivals. Thanks to its packed cultural calendar, it has earned the moniker "Festival City, USA." Even though it's peppered with buzzing restaurants, art galleries, quirky cafés, and local heritage sites, you'll rarely get stuck in traffic jams or hear construction noises. The place is a charming blend of small-town calm and city spirit, making it the perfect stopover for road-trippers after soaking up Utah's wild landscapes.
If you happen to be a hiker or a motorist on a road trip, you're in for some luck. Cedar City is about an hour's drive from the breathtaking Zion National Park, known for its iconic hikes. The college town also hosts several bike races, including the cross-country series "Three Peaks Classic," where participants ride dirt bikes on singletrack trails across multiple locations. For those taking the air route, Cedar City Regional Airport is conveniently located right in town. Accommodation, too, is easy on the wallet, with options starting from $60 per night.
Soak up the arts and visit southern Utah's winery
If you're wondering about the best dates for a trip to this vibrant city, anytime between June and October would be ideal. Summer is a good time to visit for both nature and art lovers. Besides the pleasure of bright, sunny days, two of the most renowned theater festivals — the Tony Award-winning Utah Shakespeare Festival and the Neil Simon Festival (now called American Crossroads Theatre) — are organized around that time. You can find a wholesome package of plays from a wide repertoire of highly acclaimed playwrights, from comedies that leave your funny bone tickled to Broadway musicals and Shakespeare's tragic sagas. Some of the performances are preceded by a free Greenshow, with groovy performances by upcoming musicians and singers, and some tantalizing Elizabethan sweets.
To keep the artistic energy flowing, stop by the Southern Utah Museum of Art (SUMA). Entry is free at this state-of-the-art fine arts museum that features high-quality exhibits from regional artists. You can also take a sculpture stroll, admiring sculptures of the 12 greatest thinkers of Western civilization at the university grounds. The museum lies within a unique canyon-style building and remains open from Monday through Saturday. If you have enough time left, try to head to the tasting room at Zion Vineyards before the sun begins to dip. Part of the Utah Wine Trail, the boutique winery pours a variety of award-winning wines, from a crisp Grenache Blanc to a sweet Moscato and bold reds like Tempranillo. It's the perfect way to toast to a day well spent in Festival City.
Explore the great outdoors, bistros, and pizzerias of Cedar City
Save a day for the great outdoors once you've explored the artsy side of the city. A perfect spot to start is the hike to Kanarra Falls, beginning in Kanarraville, just a 15-minute drive from Cedar City. Daily hiker numbers are limited, so be sure to pre-purchase your $15 permit. The trail winds through ankle-deep to knee-deep water, so waterproof hiking boots are a must. If you want a less strenuous stroll, head to the artsy Springdale village next to Zion. The place has some great nature spots that aren't difficult to reach on foot. You can also hop around Cedar Breaks National Monument. The Alpine Loop hike is covered with exotic wildflowers and features a gigantic natural amphitheater that is more than 2,000 feet deep.
Swing by The French Spot on the way back from the stunning wilderness for some quality coffee and authentic French pastries. Cedar City has a growing food scene that will have you salivating over a medley of cuisines. Among them is Centro Woodfired Pizzeria, which lets you design your own pizza that you can wash down with their refreshing tap beer. They have four taps, along with an extensive wine list. Brody's is another must-visit if you're in Cedar City. It's a lesser-known gem that serves the best American burrito and street taco. With so much to do, a day will hardly be enough for this city that's equal parts adventure and art. Best to save a few days for an experience that'll leave all your senses feeling satiated.