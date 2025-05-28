One Of America's Largest Conservation Centers Surprises In Ohio At This Immersive Safari Park

When you think of a safari park, places like the San Diego Zoo Safari Park or Disney's Animal Kingdom may come to mind. However, one of America's largest conservation centers in Cumberland, Ohio, features a surprising and gorgeous safari park that you absolutely have to see. The Wilds features almost 10,000 acres of land that houses endangered and threatened species, and allows you to see them in wide open spaces. You can take several types of safaris, zipline over habitats, and even stay in the park. The Wilds is about 75 miles east of Columbus, Ohio, the home of America's largest public rose garden. If you're staying in Columbus' idyllic German village right outside downtown, or anywhere in the area, this is a day (or several-day) trip you'll never forget.

This non-profit conservation center funds conservation science and educational programs, all while allowing you to experience incredible animals — sometimes up close and personal. You can go horseback riding, birding, and fishing, enjoy a summer camp for children aged 8 to 18, and check out their conservation center, gift shop, café, all while having the time of your life. One reviewer on TripAdvisor said of the experience, "What an amazing place with an amazing mission of keeping these breeds from becoming extinct. Very cool seeing these great creatures in the open bus thing they drive you through." The park is open for its regular tours from May through October, and there are custom tours in the winter as well, from November 1 through April 30. Make sure to reserve your tour, because this is a popular place.