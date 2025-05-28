One Of America's Largest Conservation Centers Surprises In Ohio At This Immersive Safari Park
When you think of a safari park, places like the San Diego Zoo Safari Park or Disney's Animal Kingdom may come to mind. However, one of America's largest conservation centers in Cumberland, Ohio, features a surprising and gorgeous safari park that you absolutely have to see. The Wilds features almost 10,000 acres of land that houses endangered and threatened species, and allows you to see them in wide open spaces. You can take several types of safaris, zipline over habitats, and even stay in the park. The Wilds is about 75 miles east of Columbus, Ohio, the home of America's largest public rose garden. If you're staying in Columbus' idyllic German village right outside downtown, or anywhere in the area, this is a day (or several-day) trip you'll never forget.
This non-profit conservation center funds conservation science and educational programs, all while allowing you to experience incredible animals — sometimes up close and personal. You can go horseback riding, birding, and fishing, enjoy a summer camp for children aged 8 to 18, and check out their conservation center, gift shop, café, all while having the time of your life. One reviewer on TripAdvisor said of the experience, "What an amazing place with an amazing mission of keeping these breeds from becoming extinct. Very cool seeing these great creatures in the open bus thing they drive you through." The park is open for its regular tours from May through October, and there are custom tours in the winter as well, from November 1 through April 30. Make sure to reserve your tour, because this is a popular place.
All about The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio
The Wilds is one of the largest wildlife conservation centers in the world, with seemingly endless tour options. You can see animals like giraffes, several types of rhinos, zebras, oryxes, cheetahs, Bactrian camels and deer, and African painted dogs, all in open pastures. Tours include the open-air safari, which is a tour bus that takes you around the park during the day, or on sunrise and sunset tours (the latter take place in the summer on specific days and the sunset tour includes dinner), and stops to show you the animals. The Wildside Safari is off-road and gets you even closer, with sunrise, daytime, and sunset options. If birding is your thing, The Wilds has over 200 species to view on either their beginner or advanced birding tours. You can zipline over pastures, and even take a behind-the-scenes safari to learn all about the animals from their caregivers, and get access to places you can't see with other tours. There are even safaris on horseback to explore the scenic grounds and fishing excursions on The Wilds' well-stocked lakes.
There are a number of places to stay at The Wilds, including their Hellbender RV Campground, you can stay in cabins, or their Lodge, which has accommodations for up to 12 people. If your group is 21 and older, you can book a stay in their state-of-the-art yurts, with breakfast and dinner included (with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options). Those get you a complimentary open-air safari, as well as discounts on horseback riding and zip lining. You can also camp at the Outpost, in pastures near the animals. It's a hard-to-beat experience. Finally, do remember that, whether you're in The Wilds, out hiking, or in a national park, don't attempt a selfie with any wild animals.