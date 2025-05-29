New York City's Overlooked Neighborhood Features Grand Architecture, Lively Walkable Streets, And Tasty Eats

Washington Heights is one of New York City's most vibrant and underrated neighborhoods. Tucked away at the northern tip of Manhattan, it stands far from the crowds of Midtown, offering visitors a rich mix of culture, stunning pre-war architecture, and a food scene rivaling more celebrated areas of the city. Just like the brimming Caribbean culture in Crown Heights, the walkable sidewalks of Broadway and Dyckman streets are filled with Dominican restaurants and Mexican taquerias. All waiting to delight your taste buds.

But Washington Heights is not just about the food. The neighborhood's grand architectural gems — like the Beaux-Arts-style Audubon Terrace or the medieval Met Cloisters Museum — make it feel like part of a European city. Its riverside parks with breathtaking views of the Hudson River also make Washington Heights a truly scenic destination within New York City.

Getting to this hidden gem of a neighborhood is easy. The A and 1 subway lines both serve Washington Heights directly. The 181st Street station on Line 1 and the 190th Street station on the A Train are two of the closest stops. If you're flying in, LaGuardia Airport (surprisingly considered one of the best in America) is the closest, roughly 10 miles away.