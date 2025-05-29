New York City's Overlooked Neighborhood Features Grand Architecture, Lively Walkable Streets, And Tasty Eats
Washington Heights is one of New York City's most vibrant and underrated neighborhoods. Tucked away at the northern tip of Manhattan, it stands far from the crowds of Midtown, offering visitors a rich mix of culture, stunning pre-war architecture, and a food scene rivaling more celebrated areas of the city. Just like the brimming Caribbean culture in Crown Heights, the walkable sidewalks of Broadway and Dyckman streets are filled with Dominican restaurants and Mexican taquerias. All waiting to delight your taste buds.
But Washington Heights is not just about the food. The neighborhood's grand architectural gems — like the Beaux-Arts-style Audubon Terrace or the medieval Met Cloisters Museum — make it feel like part of a European city. Its riverside parks with breathtaking views of the Hudson River also make Washington Heights a truly scenic destination within New York City.
Getting to this hidden gem of a neighborhood is easy. The A and 1 subway lines both serve Washington Heights directly. The 181st Street station on Line 1 and the 190th Street station on the A Train are two of the closest stops. If you're flying in, LaGuardia Airport (surprisingly considered one of the best in America) is the closest, roughly 10 miles away.
Some of the most scenic attractions at Washington Heights
Washington Heights is a place filled with museums, parks, and shops for all to enjoy. For example, Fort Tryon Park, one of New York's best-kept secrets, combines art with outdoor beauty. The park's 67 acres of lush green areas offer stunning views of the Hudson River, and it is also home to the Met Cloisters Museum. The museum grants visitors a glimpse of medieval art, sculptures, and other antiques. There's also a shop carrying a nice selection of art-inspired memorabilia.
The Hispanic Society Museum and Library is another great spot in this neighborhood. Here, you'll enjoy the exquisite works of Spanish and Latin American artists, like Francisco de Goya. There's a beautiful outdoor courtyard within its grounds, and you'll find some rare books and old manuscripts at the library. Both the museum and library are housed at the Audubon Terrace Historic District and are great places for learning more about Spanish and Latin American culture.
Don't forget to swing by the United Palace, which is Manhattan's fourth-largest entertainment venue. Featuring about 3,000 seats and glorious architecture, United Palace is not just focused on the performing arts. It also shows a variety of movies and hosts live concerts, as well as many other fun events. If you're up for some shopping, then La Plaza de las Americas on West 175th Street is a culturally rich outdoor market where you will find local vendors selling clothes, fresh produce, and much more.
Best places to eat while in Washington Heights
Washington Heights' vibrant Latino community and culture make it the perfect spot for tasting some wonderful cuisine. At La Casa del Mofongo — a Dominican restaurant — you can try their staple mofongo. This dish's main ingredient is green plantains, which are either mashed or fried and accompanied by meat like beef or pork. La Casa del Mofongo can be found on 1447 St. Nicholas Avenue.
Another great Dominican place is Malecon. It serves dishes such as mofongo, but their specialty is the charcoal-roasted chicken. Other items on their menu include roasted pork, lasagna, a nice variety of wines, and more. Malecon also offers catering services and can be found at 4141 Broadway.
Salento Colombian Coffee and Kitchen on 2112 Amsterdam Avenue offers customers some amazing coffee. It also has tasty Colombian treats such as arepas and empanadas, as well as pastries like cheese or cassava bread. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch, with a wide variety of tropical fruit juices. Finally, the Locksmith Bar will delight you with traditional snacks and Peruvian food, such as hamburgers, sandwiches, garlic fries, and ceviche. It is open for happy hour and hosts weekly events like Taco Tuesday. You can find this iconic Washington Heights bar at 4463 Broadway, about a 20-minute walk from Malecon.