Discover The 'Soul Of Brooklyn' At A Vibrant New York Neighborhood Brimming With Caribbean Culture

For daytime adventures in Crown Heights, head to Prospect Park. Nestled within the 585-acre urban oasis, you'll find everything from art-filled museums rich with culture to outdoor spaces blooming with enchanting gardens. Visit the Brooklyn Museum, one of the largest art museums in New York where you can view works from around the globe, including an impressive installation dedicated to African artists of the past century. Next door, be sure to visit the stunning Brooklyn Botanic Gardens. Stroll 52 acres of gorgeous grounds brimming with colorful flower gardens, lush greenery, and pink cherry blossoms in the spring.

If you're visiting on a Sunday afternoon between April and October, check out the Drummer's Grove in the southeast corner of the park, a weekly gathering that celebrates Afro-Caribbean culture through drumming and dancing. If you can, plan your visit to Crown Heights during Labor Day weekend when the neighborhood bursts to life with the annual West Indian Day Parade and carnival. The dazzling event draws in millions of people a year with a sea of feathery costumes, steel-pan and calypso bands, and vendors selling traditional island dishes. Celebrating the neighborhood's rich Caribbean heritage, the festivity-filled weekend is the best time to visit Crown Heights and immerse yourself in the culture.