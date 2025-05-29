United's Bold New Suites Are Taking Premium Travel To The Next Level, And Here's What To Expect
United's business class cabin is getting an upgrade so major that it's blurring the lines between business and first class. By 2027, a fleet of 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners will hit the tarmac with bold new Polaris Studio seats. Each plane will have 99 premium class seats — eight of them United Polaris Studio seats. While they won't replace the standard business class, the Polaris Studio will offer an elevated experience with a blend of privacy, extra space, and luxe new details that go beyond what the current Polaris seats provide.
Air traffic control staffing issues, delays, and cancellations across the U.S. in 2025 have sparked both caution and controversy. Despite the turbulence, United reported its best financial performance in five years, bringing in $13.2 billion in revenue in the first quarter of the year. With that momentum, the airline is rolling out major interior upgrades across all of its cabins in new planes. The interior overhaul, branded as United Elevated, reflects the booming luxury travel industry, currently valued at $2.5 trillion and growing annually at a healthy rate of 8.56% (per Fortune Business Insights).
The first Boeing equipped with Polaris Studio seats will travel from San Francisco to Singapore and London for the first time in 2026. These new seats will be 25% larger than United's current business class seats, designed as private suites with sliding doors and even an additional chair for guests. Passengers can look forward to extra perks, from hooded pajamas to an elevated in-flight dining experience complete with caviar, making United the first U.S. airline to offer it.
The in-flight experience in a United Polaris Studio suite
As you settle into your seat, you'll be offered a welcome drink and a refreshing towelette. Whether flying for leisure or work, the Polaris Studio seats are designed with every type of passenger in mind. Business travelers can make the most of the granite-topped desk and free Starlink Wi-Fi to take meetings in the privacy of an enclosed suite. Leisure travelers can kick back and watch movies on the 27-inch screen — the largest of any U.S. airline — or play cards with a seatmate using the companion ottoman. Customizable ambient lighting, velvet-lined seats, and wood-textured trims add to the upscale atmosphere.
On arrival, you'll be welcomed with quality slippers, cozy pajamas, an upgraded amenity kit with skincare products from Perricone MD, and Meridian noise-cancelling headphones. Passengers can pre-order their entrée, enjoy caviar and champagne service at 30,000 feet, and help themselves to a fully stocked, self-service snack and drink bar in the cabin. This is a step up from United Polaris' in-flight dining, as you can build your own dessert at the ice cream sundae bar.
When it's time to rest, recline into a flat position and drift off in Saks Fifth Avenue bedding. Each plane will feature eight suites in a 1-2-1 layout, similar to the current United Polaris. Window seats angle slightly outward, while middle seat pairings will face either towards the aisles or each other. Solo travelers can enjoy full privacy in window suites, while pairs can slide open the center partition to create a shared space. The new cabin design will increase business class and premium seats, while reducing space for standard economy and economy plus travelers.
The on-ground experience traveling as a United Polaris Studio passenger
Like most premium tickets, a Polaris Studio seat comes with ground perks, too. Ticket holders will have access to exclusive check-in zones previously reserved for Global Services passengers — United's premier, invite-only program for top-tier travelers. These areas offer expedited check-in, security fast track, early boarding, and direct access to priority agents without listening to the United wait-call song for hours on end. Normally, you would need to spend upwards of $22,000 on United Flights per year to unlock this benefit, but with a United Polaris Studio ticket, you'll enjoy these elite features without the membership status.
Once through security, passengers can relax in one of United's two exclusive lounges: the United Polaris Lounge or the United Club. Although there are ways to score free access to airport lounges, United Clubs are open to all Star Alliance business class passengers, flyers with United Premier Gold elite status, Star Alliance Gold status, United Club members, and anyone who purchases a United Club day pass. They're often crowded and fairly basic — plus, a big change to United Club lounges left frequent flyers frustrated. Polaris Lounges, on the other hand, are reserved strictly for international, business, and first-class travelers. With limited access comes elevated perks: spa-like showers, gourmet dining, and reclining daybeds. You'll find them in the major United hubs like Chicago, Newark, and Washington-Dulles.
Upon touchdown, select passengers can enjoy a direct tarmac transfer, disembarking the plane and being driven straight to the arrivals terminal or their next gate. It's a service more fitting for a private jet transfer than a commercial airline. With these new seats and services, United is redefining travel by putting luxury first.