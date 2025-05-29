United's Bold New Suites Are Taking Premium Travel To The Next Level, And Here's What To Expect

United's business class cabin is getting an upgrade so major that it's blurring the lines between business and first class. By 2027, a fleet of 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners will hit the tarmac with bold new Polaris Studio seats. Each plane will have 99 premium class seats — eight of them United Polaris Studio seats. While they won't replace the standard business class, the Polaris Studio will offer an elevated experience with a blend of privacy, extra space, and luxe new details that go beyond what the current Polaris seats provide.

Air traffic control staffing issues, delays, and cancellations across the U.S. in 2025 have sparked both caution and controversy. Despite the turbulence, United reported its best financial performance in five years, bringing in $13.2 billion in revenue in the first quarter of the year. With that momentum, the airline is rolling out major interior upgrades across all of its cabins in new planes. The interior overhaul, branded as United Elevated, reflects the booming luxury travel industry, currently valued at $2.5 trillion and growing annually at a healthy rate of 8.56% (per Fortune Business Insights).

The first Boeing equipped with Polaris Studio seats will travel from San Francisco to Singapore and London for the first time in 2026. These new seats will be 25% larger than United's current business class seats, designed as private suites with sliding doors and even an additional chair for guests. Passengers can look forward to extra perks, from hooded pajamas to an elevated in-flight dining experience complete with caviar, making United the first U.S. airline to offer it.