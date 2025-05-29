Petty Theft Is So Rampant In This Popular Central American Country You Shouldn't Leave A Towel On The Beach
When sparkling coastlines and luxuriant, green jungles in Costa Rica call your name, you answer ... and probably make the most iconic itinerary to boot. From surfing to rainforest tours and beach bummin', there are so many incredible things to do in Costa Rica, you're sure to have an unforgettable vacation. The country has seen a record-breaking influx of tourists, 2.5 million people in 2023 (via Cronkite News), but this tropical wonderland can easily turn sour with a few bad apples roaming around. With any top travel destination, the rise in popularity has come with a few downsides. Unfortunately, the surge in visitors has led to a noticeable uptick in petty crime, particularly theft, which many travelers have flagged as a growing concern. Some creators online even say it's happened to them as soon as they've stepped foot outside of the airport.
Usually, there's a silent agreement among beachgoers that if you have a towel sprawled out on the sand with your valuables (i.e. a purse, shoes, phones, anything you don't want to get wet), and you take a dip in the ocean, generally it'll be there when you get back. Though, a Reddit thread has proven that, within minutes, not only could your important belongings quickly be stolen in Costa Rica, but also your towel! After all, it's called petty theft for a reason.
Common crimes in Costa Rica that affect tourists
According to Costa Rica Dive and Surf, the most common crimes in Costa Rica are theft and scams. As per the Reddit thread (mentioned above) one commenter wrote that it's as bad as leaving a tank top on the sand and getting it stolen minutes later. While this shouldn't deter you from visiting such a beautiful country, there are clever techniques you can try to keep your valuables safe on the beach or while walking through the streets.
Of course, when traveling, you need to keep some items close, like a cell phone and maybe emergency cash. If you're going to hang out by the ocean or head to a soggy rainforest, travelers recommend buying a waterproof pouch that you can keep on your person. Speaking of emergency cash, or money in general, be careful when sorting out money in public or near ATMs. Another place to be wary about, as well, is in a taxi. There have been reports of people scamming tourists in taxis and robbing and assaulting them.
Ways to be safe in Costa Rica
The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica says to keep important travel documents stored in a locked safe in your hotel room when not in use, and carry a copy. Also, keep a log of your hotel's name and phone number along with the U.S. Embassy's number on paper (not just on your phone). When it comes to taxi scams, you'll know it's a legit licensed taxi driver if the car has a yellow triangle medallion with numbers painted on the side.
If you're a person who enjoys the booming nightlife around the world, it is encouraged to avoid areas with a high concentration of bars and clubs, especially when you're out late. Don't eat or drink anything that as been left unattended, and don't leave the bar with strangers. It's always safest to travel with a companion and during the daytime. Walking around in the evening, especially in San Jose, can be dangerous.
For those who rent a car, lock your doors and take all of your valuables out of the car each time you leave. If strangers offer to help you with any car issues you might have, avoid contact with them and head to a proper shop instead. The same goes for exchanging money, as there might be counterfeit dollars, so it's best to go to a financial institution. Overall, Costa Rica isn't particularly an unsafe vacation; just be sure to always be aware of your surroundings, listen to your gut, and make wise choices.
Looking for other ways to stay safe? See our article on in-flight theft and how to crime-proof your carry-on luggage.