Petty Theft Is So Rampant In This Popular Central American Country You Shouldn't Leave A Towel On The Beach

The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica says to keep important travel documents stored in a locked safe in your hotel room when not in use, and carry a copy. Also, keep a log of your hotel's name and phone number along with the U.S. Embassy's number on paper (not just on your phone). When it comes to taxi scams, you'll know it's a legit licensed taxi driver if the car has a yellow triangle medallion with numbers painted on the side.

If you're a person who enjoys the booming nightlife around the world, it is encouraged to avoid areas with a high concentration of bars and clubs, especially when you're out late. Don't eat or drink anything that as been left unattended, and don't leave the bar with strangers. It's always safest to travel with a companion and during the daytime. Walking around in the evening, especially in San Jose, can be dangerous.

For those who rent a car, lock your doors and take all of your valuables out of the car each time you leave. If strangers offer to help you with any car issues you might have, avoid contact with them and head to a proper shop instead. The same goes for exchanging money, as there might be counterfeit dollars, so it's best to go to a financial institution. Overall, Costa Rica isn't particularly an unsafe vacation; just be sure to always be aware of your surroundings, listen to your gut, and make wise choices.

Looking for other ways to stay safe? See our article on in-flight theft and how to crime-proof your carry-on luggage.