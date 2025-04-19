Insanely Clever Techniques For Keeping Your Valuables Safe From Theft On The Beach
When the sun is out and the weather is warm, there are few better activities than going to the beach, especially if you're relaxing at the pristine sugar-sand beaches in Portugal's sunny Algarve or one of the best beaches in the Caribbean. Unfortunately, a day on the sand can be easily ruined by having your valuables stolen — there's no worse feeling than coming back to your spot on the beach after catching some killer waves only to find your wallet, purse, and other personal belongings have gone missing. Unless you plan to have your stuff by your side at all times, there are bound to be moments when you have your back turned, leaving your possessions wide open for theft.
The best advice is to simply bring as little as possible to the beach, especially anything that would cost a lot of money to replace. However, most people are still going to bring their smartphones, headphones, and other items that may attract criminals. Luckily, there are several insanely clever techniques for keeping your valuables safe from theft on the beach. While none of these approaches are guaranteed to prevent your stuff from being stolen, they can definitely reduce the risk so that you can focus on catching a tan instead of catching a burglar.
Choose your beach carefully to avoid thieves
Not all beaches are equally safe. As much as we want these relaxing locations to be free of theft, unfortunately, some beaches are known to be riskier than others.
When deciding which beach to visit, pick one that has more lifeguards and security officers on duty. The more attendants who are around, the less likely you're going to have to deal with your valuables being stolen, as thieves generally gravitate toward low-supervision zones. Another step you can take is to research local crime reports and look at traveler forums about the beach you want to go to. If the surrounding area is pretty safe and there are few complaints about the beach from other travelers, you should be good to go.
Keep in mind that while isolated beaches may seem like a safe bet to visit, it also means there are fewer witnesses. Beaches that are more popular with families are popular for a reason — parents feel comfortable enough about the environment that they can bring their little ones without worries, such as this Massachusetts beach with pristine white sand, crystal clear waters, and tide pools. And no matter which beach you go to, go earlier in the day and leave before the sun sets, as the increased visibility will make it easier for you to see your stuff when you leave it unattended.
Use technology to your advantage
When you're planning your trip to the beach, it might help to think like a spy and get a little high-tech. Invest in some Apple AirTags, Tile trackers, or other such devices that can tell you where your items are if they get stolen. If you do purchase one of these tracking devices, be sure to attach it somewhere not easily spotted — like inside a hidden pocket or under a cheap pair of sunglasses — so that potential thieves are less likely to find and dispose of it. For extra safety, some apps that accompany tracking devices enable you to share access with others, which is especially useful when going to the beach with a group. If you plan to bring any Apple electronics to the beach, enable "Lost Mode" in advance, which will lock the device, display a custom message on the screen, suspend payment ability through the device, and allow you to track its location. Obviously, these tricks won't prevent your stuff from being stolen, but they may increase your chances of retrieving it if they are.
Of course, buying tracking devices and having your fancy gear stolen — even if you track it down — can be costly. A cheaper alternative would be to only bring inexpensive, low-tech devices with you, like a burner phone with few features. Not only would thieves be less likely to steal something of a lower value but the cost of having your stuff stolen would be greatly reduced as well.
Purchase some anti-theft gear
Going to the beach shouldn't feel like you're about to embark on a dangerous secret mission, but, as the saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. For example, waterproof dry bags are an easy and cheap way to keep your valuables with you when you're swimming instead of leaving them unattended at the beach. However, just make sure that the dry bag you're purchasing is actually waterproof and not just water resistant, especially if you plan to bring electronic devices with you while you swim. A cool bonus feature of many dry bags is that they float, ensuring they won't be lost underwater. (Just don't count on them in a life-threatening situation.)
Another option to consider when going to the beach is a portable safe that you can attach to a chair or an umbrella. Thieves probably won't relish the thought of bringing a noticeable piece of furniture with them, even if they do want to snag the safe. Many small safes use resettable combinations that you share only with those in your group, doing away with the need for keys that can be lost. While a bit pricey, lockable backpacks are another amazing theft deterrent and are great for traveling in general. The Pacsafe Metrosafe LS350 Backpack is one highly rated example that comes with slash-resistant fabric, RFID-blocking technology, lockable zippers, and other features.
Disguise your valuables
Wallets, purses, and backpacks are obvious targets for thieves, so it's a good idea to dress up your valuables in something that doesn't call as much attention to itself. Everyday containers make great disguises for valuables, such as empty sunscreen bottles or Pringles cans. Because most thieves are unlikely to commit a crime over something so trivial, the more mundane the disguise, the safer your stuff will be. And if you really want to deter beach burglars, hide your valuables in an unused diaper or sanitary pad wrapper; we don't need to explain why someone wouldn't want to steal items like these.
There are also plenty of clever products you can buy that make it easy to stash your stuff while you're soaking up the sun. For example, beach towels with hidden pockets are great for storing your belongings without making it obvious. You can also purchase drink containers with false bottoms that you can put your keys and cash in that a thief is likely to overlook. And if you're really in a pinch, repurpose beach toys like shovels and buckets to hide your valuables in, since there's not exactly a huge demand for cheap plastic kids' items in the criminal underworld.
According to New Jersey's Ocean City Police Captain Steven Ang, thieves aren't drawn to beach-goers who don't have expensive stuff lying out in the open. "They're not going to spend a lot of time rummaging through your stuff," he told The New York Times. "They want to get something easy, something in plain sight. They want to grab it and they want to go."
Employ smart social strategies
One simple social strategy to reduce the likelihood of having your stuff stolen at the beach is to go in a group. In fact, bringing just one extra person may be more than enough to deter thieves. Not only will there be witnesses that thieves will have to deal with, but you and your beach buddy (or buddies) can take turns watching everyone's stuff while the others go to the bathroom or for a swim. It only makes sense to have someone watching your possessions while you're exploring one of the most beloved snorkeling and scuba spots in Maui, right?
If you can't find anyone else to go to the beach with you, look into joining a social group in the area; scan Facebook and Meetup groups or similar apps to find a party you can tag along with. The bigger the crowd, generally, the safer your stuff will be. And who knows? You might even make some new friends in the process.
If you must go to the beach alone, another easy move is to acquaint yourself with other beach attendees. Simply asking, "Can you watch my stuff for a few minutes?" may be all that's needed to ensure a watchful eye on your belongings while you're gone. If you ask politely, most people are more than willing to help out — just be a good neighbor and make them the same offer as well.