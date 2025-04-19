We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When the sun is out and the weather is warm, there are few better activities than going to the beach, especially if you're relaxing at the pristine sugar-sand beaches in Portugal's sunny Algarve or one of the best beaches in the Caribbean. Unfortunately, a day on the sand can be easily ruined by having your valuables stolen — there's no worse feeling than coming back to your spot on the beach after catching some killer waves only to find your wallet, purse, and other personal belongings have gone missing. Unless you plan to have your stuff by your side at all times, there are bound to be moments when you have your back turned, leaving your possessions wide open for theft.

The best advice is to simply bring as little as possible to the beach, especially anything that would cost a lot of money to replace. However, most people are still going to bring their smartphones, headphones, and other items that may attract criminals. Luckily, there are several insanely clever techniques for keeping your valuables safe from theft on the beach. While none of these approaches are guaranteed to prevent your stuff from being stolen, they can definitely reduce the risk so that you can focus on catching a tan instead of catching a burglar.