In-Flight Theft Is On The Rise, Here's How To Crime-Proof Your Carry On Luggage

On December 16, 2023, a man on board a Scoot Airlines flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Singapore was arrested after allegedly stealing $23,000 in cash from fellow passengers' overhead bags mid-flight. According to reports, the passenger nabbed Singapore dollars and Vietnamese dong. Thanks to the Tokyo Convention Act, a global treaty from 1963 regarding crimes committed on board international aircraft, the man was sentenced to eight months in jail after pleading guilty to one count of theft in January 2024.

While it's nice that justice was served, every traveler is thinking the same thing — we have to deal with this now? Unfortunately, in-flight theft is having a bit of a day in the sun. A quick search through online travel forums or a glance at global headlines turns up story after story of passengers waking up to missing laptops, cash, jewelry, and even passports. One Reddit user described discovering someone trying to make off with their carry-on bag before confronting them and retrieving it. From Asian budget airlines to U.S. domestic carriers, in-flight theft is on the rise, and it's time travelers took notice.

It's easy to assume your stuff is safe on a pressurized metal tube hurtling through the sky. But that assumption has created the perfect illusion of safety, and savvy bad actors are exploiting it. Distracted, weary passengers, darkened cabins, and a lack of surveillance make for ideal swiping conditions. Here are some tips to help ensure all your belongings arrive at your destination.