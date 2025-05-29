This Breathtaking Trail Was Named The Busiest In America (And It's In A Breathtaking National Park)

It's easy to see why this hike is so popular. It's challenging enough to get your heart pumping but not impossible, the water in Avalanche Lake is clear and blue, and the views are mind-blowing. The trailhead is also easy to find and is located near the park's west entrance and close to the Avalanche Campground. May through October is the best time to check out the Avalanche Lake Trail and summer offers the most comfortable temperatures. However, summer is also the high season for visiting the area and, as this trail is quite popular, that may mean dealing with more people. This is why some travel bloggers recommend visiting the trail in fall when it's cooler but less crowded. But, no matter when you go, hikers at Avalanche Lake get to walk through old-growth cedars and a hemlock forest, and down a boardwalk next to a lovely stream along the way. The trailhead is also close to the spectacular Lake McDonald, the largest lake in Glacier National Park.

If you're planning on a visit to check out the Avalanche Lake Trail in the park, you have to have a Standard Pass, an Annual Pass, or an America the Beautiful Pass, which you can get on the National Park Service website. If you'd rather not pay, the National Park Service also has a list of free entrance days, which include national holidays like Juneteenth, Independence Day, and Veterans Day. Some reviewers on AllTrails mention this hike often being wet and muddy, so make sure to wear the right shoes and maybe bring a rain poncho in case of sudden showers. Glacier National Park is also famous for its bears (both black bears and grizzlies), so carry bear spray with you at all times. Dogs are not allowed on this trail.