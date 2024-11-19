Glacier National Park's Largest Lake Is A Vibrantly Spectacular Mountain Beauty For Adventure

Thanks to the glaciers that give Glacier National Park its name, this Montana landscape has been carved out by the movements of these frozen titans. There, water from ancient ice ages collects in the valleys, creating still, cold lakes so clear that you can see 30 feet down into their chilly waters. The largest of these is the magnificent Lake McDonald, which is nearly 470 feet deep and 10 miles long — six times the length of the Golden Gate Bridge. You can see impressive views of Lake McDonald through the official Glacier National Park webcams, but they only provide a quick glimpse at this breathtaking landscape. To truly appreciate everything this lengthy lake has to offer, you'll have to see it for yourself.

If you want to explore this area on foot, the Lake McDonald West Shore Trail takes you along the western bank. This journey lasts more than five hours, so you'll want to dedicate at least one day of your trip to complete the full route. Fortunately, you'll have stunning views of the lake the entire time. If you start at the Rocky Point Trailhead, you'll be extremely close to the Fish Creek Campground. If you're planning to spend the night in the park and experience the early morning sun reflecting off of Lake McDonald's crystal-clear surface, this would be the place to do it.