Glacier National Park's Largest Lake Is A Vibrantly Spectacular Mountain Beauty For Adventure
Thanks to the glaciers that give Glacier National Park its name, this Montana landscape has been carved out by the movements of these frozen titans. There, water from ancient ice ages collects in the valleys, creating still, cold lakes so clear that you can see 30 feet down into their chilly waters. The largest of these is the magnificent Lake McDonald, which is nearly 470 feet deep and 10 miles long — six times the length of the Golden Gate Bridge. You can see impressive views of Lake McDonald through the official Glacier National Park webcams, but they only provide a quick glimpse at this breathtaking landscape. To truly appreciate everything this lengthy lake has to offer, you'll have to see it for yourself.
If you want to explore this area on foot, the Lake McDonald West Shore Trail takes you along the western bank. This journey lasts more than five hours, so you'll want to dedicate at least one day of your trip to complete the full route. Fortunately, you'll have stunning views of the lake the entire time. If you start at the Rocky Point Trailhead, you'll be extremely close to the Fish Creek Campground. If you're planning to spend the night in the park and experience the early morning sun reflecting off of Lake McDonald's crystal-clear surface, this would be the place to do it.
See Lake McDonald on a driving tour of the park
Thanks to the Going-to-the-Sun Road, a famous scenic mountainous highway that runs through Glacier National Park, you don't necessarily have to lace up your hiking boots if you want to see Lake McDonald. Despite its 700 miles of hiking trails, Glacier National Park is surprisingly one of the best national parks in America to visit if hiking isn't your thing. If you're looking for a way to have an adventure in the park without breaking a sweat, consider booking a driving tour in Glacier National Park through Viator. Not only does this tour provide phenomenal views of Lake McDonald from Apgar Village but it also takes you through some of the most incredible parts of Glacier National Park, including Flathead River, Marias Pass, and Belton Bridge.
This five-hour tour may be a good option for those who are hoping to learn more about Glacier National Park, as multiple reviewers noted that the professional guide, Justin, knew a lot about all the stops on the tour. If that piques your interest and you want an even deeper dive, stick around after the tour for an evening program with a park ranger. From June to September, Glacier National Park offers talks from park rangers about the history of Glacier National Park. Just stop in at a ranger station and ask for more information when you arrive at the park.