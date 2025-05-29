This Simple Passport Slip-Up Could Get You Sent Home At The Airport (Here's What To Watch Out For)
There is so much that goes into planning an overseas vacation. You're dealing with flights, hotels, rental cars, trains, possibly a language barrier, packing, and a million other little details that have to be taken care of. You may assume that simply having a valid passport is enough to get you into another country and back into ours. However, there is a simple passport slip-up that might actually get you sent home. If you don't pay attention to the expiration date, you may be in trouble. We're not just talking about making sure it doesn't expire while you're actually on your trip. In many cases, the country you're traveling to requires you to have three or six months — depending on the country — left on your passport before it expires, after your intended departure date. Part of the reason for this is that you may be delayed on a trip and have to return home later for any number of reasons, like visiting a family member who is ill and needs more care than expected. Maybe you ended up vibing with the place so much, you wanted to stay longer. Perhaps you fell madly in love and didn't want to end your vacation romance.
It's important to know how much time you need early in your planning, because routine passport renewal takes between four and six weeks plus mailing time. Expedited passports take between two and three weeks plus mailing time, and while you can pay for expedited shipping, it's still a lot. Urgent passport renewal has to happen within 14 days of travel.
What you need to know about how much time you need before your passport expires
Part of the issue is that you may not get this information on an airline's website when you book a flight to another country. You have to figure it out yourself. If you get to the airport without the required amount of time left on your passport, you may not be allowed to board. If it's not caught on the U.S. end of things, you may be denied entry to your destination country and have to buy a ticket back home. In addition, you should find out if you're required to have any additional documents, like a visa or the new European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) for entering Europe.
To find out the requirements for the country or countries you're visiting, you can check with the foreign embassy or consulate in that country. You can also check this page on the State Department's website to learn all the requirements for each country. In addition, you may want to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), to let the State Department know your vacation itinerary, so they can let you know about any emergencies back home, and anything you need to be aware of before you leave, like natural disasters, civil unrest, and other issues.
It's important to check each country you're visiting on your trip separately. For instance, the European Union requires you to have at least three months after your intended departure date, while other countries require at least six months' validity. Countries that require at least six months include places like China, India, Egypt, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and many more. Finally, when you do get your renewed passport, dispose of the other one safely, or keep it secured, as your old travel documents can be a security risk.