This Simple Passport Slip-Up Could Get You Sent Home At The Airport (Here's What To Watch Out For)

Part of the issue is that you may not get this information on an airline's website when you book a flight to another country. You have to figure it out yourself. If you get to the airport without the required amount of time left on your passport, you may not be allowed to board. If it's not caught on the U.S. end of things, you may be denied entry to your destination country and have to buy a ticket back home. In addition, you should find out if you're required to have any additional documents, like a visa or the new European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) for entering Europe.

To find out the requirements for the country or countries you're visiting, you can check with the foreign embassy or consulate in that country. You can also check this page on the State Department's website to learn all the requirements for each country. In addition, you may want to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), to let the State Department know your vacation itinerary, so they can let you know about any emergencies back home, and anything you need to be aware of before you leave, like natural disasters, civil unrest, and other issues.

It's important to check each country you're visiting on your trip separately. For instance, the European Union requires you to have at least three months after your intended departure date, while other countries require at least six months' validity. Countries that require at least six months include places like China, India, Egypt, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and many more. Finally, when you do get your renewed passport, dispose of the other one safely, or keep it secured, as your old travel documents can be a security risk.