What Is Land Snorkeling? This Travel Trend Lets You See The World In A Totally New Way

Snorkeling in the ocean is truly a delight, allowing you to swim with turtles and safely explore coral reefs. As you dip below the surface of the water, you get an insight into a new, often colorful world, and you're often simply guided by whatever catches your interest. But you don't have to save your snorkeling for a visit to the Caribbean islands. Instead, you can do it closer to home, with no mask or fins required. "Land snorkeling" is a term that was coined by Montana-based artists Clyde Aspevig and Carol Guzman. On Landsnorkel.com, Aspevig writes about how it happened: "On one of our early hikes together near Sedona, Arizona, Carol made an observation about the flora and fauna underfoot with all its beauty and mystery. Her face lit up and she looked at me and said 'It's Land Snorkeling!'"

Somewhat akin to "forest bathing," where you slow down and immerse yourself in nature, land snorkeling is when you are more mindful of everything around you. Forget any ambitions of reaching a summit or logging a certain number of miles. When you land snorkel, you slow down and see what catches your attention. Whether it's the sound of birds singing, the color and texture of the rocks beneath your feet, or the smell of the vegetation along the trail, you stop and indulge in a deep dive into that experience.

Land snorkeling focuses on thinking about and looking for the connections in what you see. Why is that bird singing? Why do those rocks look and feel that way? What is attracted to those sweet-smelling flowers blooming next to the trail? It's returning to a childlike wonder of the natural world where there's nothing too small that doesn't deserve your attention.