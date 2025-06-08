One Of Florida's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Pristine, Lush Eco-Haven Thriving In The Heart Of Urban Naples
Planning a trip to the Sunshine State's affluent resort community of Naples? Shopping sprees at high-end outlets or enjoying the thriving arts scene may be at the top of your to-do list. But, given all of the wildlife refuges, nature preserves, and state parks surrounding the Gulf Coast city, one of the worst mistakes you could make on a Florida vacation is skipping the chance to explore them. You can find one of the state's best-kept secrets, Gordon River Greenway Park, hidden right in the heart of urban Naples.
Located in Collier County, this scenic slice of eco heaven stretches along the winding Gordon River for 140 acres. A rambling 2.5-mile network of beautifully designed trails and boardwalks serve as the centerpiece of this patch of greenery. From hiking and jogging to wildlife viewing and river cruising, the Gordon River Greenway allows you to experience the wilds of Florida within a stone's throw of the city. The nature oasis is less than 4 miles away from the busy palm tree-lined streets of downtown Naples, brimming with eateries, boutique shops, and art galleries to explore when you're ready for a taste of urban life.
Explore the Gordon River Greenway's boardwalk trails
Some of the most scenic trails in Florida are tucked away right in the Gordon River Greenway. The nature preserve's paths wind through half a dozen native plant communities, including pine flatwoods, scrub, and mangrove fringe. Green thumbs will appreciate the various native plants flourishing along the river, from towering saw palmetto and gumbo-limbo to flowering myrsine and white indigoberry.
Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for native critters, too. Wildlife viewing areas and benches can be found along the trails if you want to pause and enjoy the view. Don't forget your binoculars because Gordon River Greenway is up there with the best destinations in Florida for birdwatching. A small island on the Gordon River serves as a nesting area for yellow crowned night herons. Depending on the season, you may be able to catch sight of tri-colored, green, and little blue herons as well as cormorants, snowy egrets, anhingas, brown pelicans, and red-shouldered hawks. The park is also home to many species of mammals, reptiles, amphibians, aquatic vertebrates, and insects.
"We encountered a good-sized gopher tortoise and found a pond full of egrets, wood storks and other birds," reads one review on Tripadvisor. "Whether you are local to Southwest Florida or just on vacation I highly recommend a trip to this park," says another.
Planning your Gordon River Greenway adventure
Get out and experience nature at the Gordon River Greenway, which is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The nature preserve has a two main entry points. The Golden Gate Parkway Entrance sits directly to the north, and the second entrance is right off Goodlette-Frank Road next to the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens. To access the Goodlette Road Entrance, you'll want to enter the zoo's parking area and drive to the back of the lot, where you'll find additional parking for Gordon River Greenway. There's a playground near the Goodlette Road Entrance if you're bringing the kids, as well as a kayak and canoe launch area for getting out on the water.
The park stretches all the way down to the Naples Airport (AFP), which is the nearest travel hub to the city of Naples. It is equipped with bike storage areas, picnic shelters, restrooms, water fountains, designated fishing areas, and scenic bridges for those perfect photo ops. The greenway is also dog-friendly, so long as you keep your pups on a leash. As you explore the trails and wander along the river, watch for bobcats and alligators, and always keep a safe distance if you encounter them. The boardwalks also tend to become slippery when they're wet, so tread carefully. The multi-use trails are shared by hikers, joggers, cyclists, and even skateboarders, so if you're taking a leisurely stroll, keep to the right to allow others to pass.