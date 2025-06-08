One Of Florida's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Pristine, Lush Eco-Haven Thriving In The Heart Of Urban Naples

Some of the most scenic trails in Florida are tucked away right in the Gordon River Greenway. The nature preserve's paths wind through half a dozen native plant communities, including pine flatwoods, scrub, and mangrove fringe. Green thumbs will appreciate the various native plants flourishing along the river, from towering saw palmetto and gumbo-limbo to flowering myrsine and white indigoberry.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for native critters, too. Wildlife viewing areas and benches can be found along the trails if you want to pause and enjoy the view. Don't forget your binoculars because Gordon River Greenway is up there with the best destinations in Florida for birdwatching. A small island on the Gordon River serves as a nesting area for yellow crowned night herons. Depending on the season, you may be able to catch sight of tri-colored, green, and little blue herons as well as cormorants, snowy egrets, anhingas, brown pelicans, and red-shouldered hawks. The park is also home to many species of mammals, reptiles, amphibians, aquatic vertebrates, and insects.

"We encountered a good-sized gopher tortoise and found a pond full of egrets, wood storks and other birds," reads one review on Tripadvisor. "Whether you are local to Southwest Florida or just on vacation I highly recommend a trip to this park," says another.