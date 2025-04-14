The Most Common And Worst Mistakes People Make On A Florida Vacation

Walt Disney World Resort is popular for a reason — they don't call it "The Most Magical Place on Earth" for nothing. Not only that, its vast size makes it easy to spend a week (or even two) traipsing from one park to the next, with the possibility that even in all that time, you may not be able to see everything in the four-park system. The kid-friendly attractions make these amusement parks a top destination for families, and the different themes and worlds found throughout the Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios are all well worth a visit. That being said, these parks are far from the only thing Florida has to offer.

If theme parks are what you're after, many people consider Orlando to be the obvious choice, as it's home to both Disney World and Universal Studios. The time of year to visit Disney World for fewer crowds may surprise you, but most of the time the parks are busy and the tickets are expensive, which is why looking outside Orlando to catch the thrills that only a high-speed roller coaster can provide is a good idea.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is a great place to go for both rides and one of the best zoos in America, according to USA Today. As the home to more than 200 species, the animal experiences and habitats will impress even the most seasoned animal enthusiast. Another option outside of Orlando that won't disappoint is the Legoland Florida Resort, located in Winter Haven. Don't let the name of the city fool you — with a theme park, a water park, and seasonal events, nothing about this place will remind you of the cold.