The Most Common And Worst Mistakes People Make On A Florida Vacation
Florida is a popular vacation destination for a reason. If you're looking for sun and sand, you've come to the right place. Surrounded on three sides by the ocean, Florida boasts approximately 1,350 miles of coastline, making it a premiere destination for beach-goers. And we can't forget that it's also home to a variety of great amusement parks, popular with families and adventurous adults the world over.
While vacationing in a coastal paradise with top-notch entertainment options like the Walt Disney World Resort may seem like a breeze, there are common pitfalls that the inexperienced (and even experienced) traveler can easily fall into. From when you travel to where you choose to go, keep the following in mind when it comes to planning your trip to the Sunshine State. These tips will not only spare you some logistical headaches but also keep you from potentially missing out on all this popular vacation destination has to offer. The most spectacular destinations across Florida that locals call a must-visit range from natural springs to popular beaches, and even include a public pool, so you'll want to avoid the common mistake of only focusing on one activity or place.
Making Disney World your only Florida destination year after year
Walt Disney World Resort is popular for a reason — they don't call it "The Most Magical Place on Earth" for nothing. Not only that, its vast size makes it easy to spend a week (or even two) traipsing from one park to the next, with the possibility that even in all that time, you may not be able to see everything in the four-park system. The kid-friendly attractions make these amusement parks a top destination for families, and the different themes and worlds found throughout the Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios are all well worth a visit. That being said, these parks are far from the only thing Florida has to offer.
If theme parks are what you're after, many people consider Orlando to be the obvious choice, as it's home to both Disney World and Universal Studios. The time of year to visit Disney World for fewer crowds may surprise you, but most of the time the parks are busy and the tickets are expensive, which is why looking outside Orlando to catch the thrills that only a high-speed roller coaster can provide is a good idea.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is a great place to go for both rides and one of the best zoos in America, according to USA Today. As the home to more than 200 species, the animal experiences and habitats will impress even the most seasoned animal enthusiast. Another option outside of Orlando that won't disappoint is the Legoland Florida Resort, located in Winter Haven. Don't let the name of the city fool you — with a theme park, a water park, and seasonal events, nothing about this place will remind you of the cold.
Only visiting the beaches (or not visiting the beaches at all)
It's pretty clear that Florida has a lot to offer — it isn't good for just one thing, and similar to how we tell you not to only focus on Disney World, we'll just as quickly suggest not to miss it entirely. The same can be said for Florida's many world-class beaches (about 825 miles' worth). It would be a shame to spend all of your time buried in the sand and miss what else the state has to offer, but to skip the coastline entirely would be to miss out on some of Florida's greatest vacation destinations, like the award-winning beaches of St. Pete, located on the edge of Tampa Bay, or the nearly year-round sunshine offered by one of Miami's most scenic beaches.
That being said, you can't assume that Florida is perpetually warm and sunny, all day, every day. While the state shares fairly uniform high temperatures of 88 degrees to 91 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer months (along with almost daily thunderstorms), northern parts of the state can vary widely from its southern counterparts in the winter months. If you're looking for a reprieve from the cold, you may not get it, with average northern temperatures hovering in the 50s (although southern temperatures will be closer to 70 degrees). It would be best to have some alternative activities to beach-going on the agenda during the winter months, and even in the summer, be prepared to have to take some rain checks.
Not making time for the more natural areas of Florida
It's obvious that Florida is filled with modern activities and entertainment. From theme parks like Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios to sipping cocktails on a beach alongside luxury hotels, there's no shortage of fun to be had. What many people may not know, however, is that the Sunshine State is brimming with diverse nature.
Florida is the birthplace of the glass-bottom boat, and there's no better place to take in a vast array of foliage and aquatic life than Silver Springs State Park, where you can tour the 5-mile Silver River. This attraction is not just one of the largest springs in the country but also offers camping, hiking, and other activities. Meanwhile, Rainbow Springs State Park is perfect for tubing, whereas the prehistoric spring of Devil's Den offers diving and snorkeling excursions. Rock Springs Run State Reserve boasts amazing hiking, biking, and equestrian trails, and when it comes to boating, look no further than the Florida Keys island offering the most stunning coral reef snorkeling in the state.
Big Cypress National Preserve has 729,000 acres of preserved swampland with wildlife aplenty — mammals like the Florida panther, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and fish all count this place as home. The preserve is just a quick 30-minute drive from the famous Everglades, where a backroads route offers uncrowded and up-close wildlife views of many acres of wetlands known for excellent birdwatching. Needless to say, this peninsular state is packed with nature wherever you look.
Not leaving mainland Florida to explore the islands
While visiting an island may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about the massive peninsula of Florida, counting all of the state's islands out of your visit would be a mistake. Whether you're looking for a full-time stay with amenities or a private spot fit only for a day trip, there's no shortage of choices when it comes to venturing just off the coastline.
If upscale resort luxury is your idea of a good time, Marco Island may be the place for you — but before you make any choices, note that it's only one of the 10 top-rated island destinations in Florida not to miss on your next vacation. For fans of places that could pass as a Caribbean getaway, Sanibel Island and its smaller neighbor Captiva have been called some of the best beach destinations in the country. Captiva is fit with both full-service resorts and cozy short-term rentals, so you'll be able to fully immerse yourself in island time, and Sanibel Island is just as equipped to handle any vacationer's needs.
On the other hand, for a crowd-free escape full of natural beauty, Snipes Key fits the bill, being only about 30 minutes by boat from the more popular spot of Key West. With no lodging available, this oasis is perfect for day trips, private boat tours, and water sports.
Not timing your trip carefully
Though Florida offers activities and attractions all year round, there are certain times you might want to reconsider taking a vacation. For example, school vacation weeks, especially spring break, can end up being chaotic and costly dates to travel on, since many families are limited to these periods. If you're traveling sans kids and have the ability to be flexible, avoiding travel during school vacation weeks will pay off in more ways than one. If you have kids in tow and must abide by the school calendar, consider shifting your trip by a week or two, or even just a few days to midweek, to avoid the biggest crowds and most inflated prices.
Similar to school vacation weeks, summer vacation is a tempting time to visit the Sunshine State for teachers and families with school-age children, but hurricane season is something to take into account before you plan that summer getaway. Hurricane season lasts from the beginning of June through November, which of course accounts for half of the year.
We would never suggest discounting all of these months when it comes to planning a visit, but do keep in mind that for a summer getaway, the earlier you can plan to see Florida, the better. Hurricane season reaches its peak mid-August to mid-October, and some of the deadliest storms the state has seen have occurred in August. If your trip does happen to fall within this time frame, it's best to keep up with the news and watch for impending storms. NOAA's Hurricane Center can be a great source of up-to-date information, and Visit Florida offers a variety of resources for tourists.