This Polynesian Island Nation Is Filled With Verdant Forests, Fiery Volcanoes, And Bright White Beaches

Pristine corners of the world are harder and harder to find, but a chain of volcanic islands rimmed in expansive coral reefs between Hawaii and New Zealand is the visual representation of Paradise — and it's not the typical Polynesian islands you surely have on your bucket list. Known for its sustainable tourism practices, Tonga is a country in Oceania, made up of about 170 islands in the Southwestern Pacific Ocean, of which 36 are inhabited. To the north, the islands are neighbored by Samoa, to the west, Fiji's top-rated and perhaps better-known islands, and to the east, the Cook Islands.

Tonga's rocky, volcanic islands in the west rise up starkly, while on its eastern side, the islands are coral and limestone, offering incredible snorkeling and scuba opportunities (despite an active underwater volcano nearby). Throughout the Tonga archipelago, powdery white beaches reign supreme.

In 1773, British explorer Captain James Cook arrived in Tonga, referring to the nation as the Friendly Islands. Eventually, missionaries came, the country converted to Christianity, and Tonga became an independent Commonwealth nation in 1970. Although Western explorers lauded these islands centuries ago, they remain hidden tropical destinations, in part because of how challenging they are to access. You don't need to try very hard to go off the beaten path in Tonga. It's all, by default, a hidden gem!