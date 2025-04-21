10 Things Tourists Do That Drive Locals Up A Wall

"Everyone speaks English" is the go-to excuse for refusing to learn local languages. While English is the global lingua franca, tourists are better off not relying exclusively on it. A tourist on a short-term stay won't be able to gain full fluency in the language of their chosen destination — it's just not possible to achieve that in a week. Nevertheless, locals will appreciate simple things like basic greetings ("please," "thank you," "good day," etc.) because it means the tourist bothered to crack open a book and learn something about the country before getting on that plane. Among tourism workers, who face the brunt of tourism's hall of shame, it will definitely get you brownie points because it signals you are willing to deal with them on their terms to the best of your ability — a major sign of respect that is almost always repaid with good service and hospitality.

Contrary to popular wisdom, English is actually not spoken everywhere, especially outside major tourist cities. Thus, not learning any of the local language restricts tourists to the major traps, causing them to miss out the rest of the country. The only way to get outside the bubble is to learn some of the local language, which, in rural areas, will be needed in order to communicate at all. Thus, if you are going to Italy, learn a few Italian words and phrases before visiting. If you are traveling to Latin America, learn Spanish, or a little Arabic or Hebrew for Middle Eastern travels, etc. You might even make new friends or find a new language to study long-term once your trip is over.