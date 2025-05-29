America's Highest City Is A Colorado Gem Packed With Wild Trails, Old Saloons, And Mountain Charm
As a mountain state and a cradle of the gold and silver rush, Colorado has no dearth of interesting places to visit. Nature lovers, history buffs, and fans of craft beer regularly head to Colorado. If you happen to be all three, Colorado's less-touristy city of Fort Collins, is the place to visit. Of course, the state's impressive collection of 14ers (mountains with summits higher than 14,000 feet above sea level) make Colorado's high-altitude destinations iconic.
Unless you're planning on scaling peaks, there is none more iconic than Leadville. As America's highest city, perched over 10,000 feet above sea level, Leadville is twice as high as the state capital, Denver, which itself is the Mile High City. It's also just 100 miles away, making Leadville relatively easy to get to. The drive up is fittingly scenic, snaking along the Top of the Rockies National Scenic Byway.
Starting as a frontier mountain town that came up in the heyday of the mining boom, Leadville retains a vintage charm through its many historic buildings and museums. The town's main streets are dotted with Victorian architecture set against stunning peaks, including the state's two highest mountains — Mt. Elbert and Mt. Massive. While there are lots of eclectic shops and eateries to explore, it's the town's natural surroundings that are truly remarkable. The town is a hub for adventure activities all year round — come winter, it becomes an incredible, snowy playground. After all, Colorado has the absolute best skiing in the United States, and Leadville is a fantastic destination to find out why. The nearby village of Twin Lakes (just 20 miles away) offers even more fun activities.
Visiting Leadville in the summer
Lined with Victorian-era buildings like the opera house and city hall, downtown Leadville and its main street, Harrison Avenue, are a designated National Historic Landmark District. History buffs can head to the Heritage Museum or explore Leadville's rich mining history at the National Mining Hall of Fame. For a more informal experience, visit historical homes like Dexter Cabin and Healy House Museum. The many antique shops are great for finding quirky treasures. Step into one of the saloons, some of which are over a century old. The Silver Dollar Saloon, started in 1897, is said to have hosted the likes of Oscar Wilde and Doc Holliday.
Leadville's pièce de résistance is the natural beauty that will constantly beckon you since the town is in a valley surrounded by some of the Rocky Mountains' tallest peaks. There are several ways to enjoy the spectacular views, including trails suitable for every difficulty level. Boulders, Old Chub, and Wheelers Way Loop is a picturesque 2-hour hike while the popular Mineral Belt Trail takes you through Colorado's mining country.
A longer drive along the Top of the Rockies Scenic and Historic Byway goes up to a height of over 12,000 feet, while the Top of the Rockies zipline takes riders over mountains, canyons, and abandoned mines. For an equally scenic but more languid tour, go on the Leadville Railroad Scenic Ride. Hiking and biking along the Colorado Trail is also a great option. If you're a golfer, a visit to Mt. Massive Golf Course will give you the bragging rights of having played on the highest golf course in North America.
Visiting Leadville in the fall and winter
Winters are a Leadville highlight because of the abundant snow the region receives. While not as popular as Colorado's other skiing destinations like Aspen, there are dozens of slopes at Ski Cooper, about 10 miles from Leadville. The hundred-odd miles of trails around Leadville are perfect for snowshoeing or cross-country skiing to soak in the winter views.
Fall is an unexpectedly great time to visit Leadville as well, the town's event calendar is full of fun things. In addition to Oktoberfest and Halloween celebrations, there are theater performances, film screenings, and workshops, all with a nice local charm. The tourist train we mentioned transforms into the Holiday Express during weekends in October, offering scenic rides with beers, hot cocoa, and hot cider served alongside. If you're not going there to ski, this is also a great time to visit many of Colorado's best destinations.
Accommodation options are aplenty in this high-altitude city, ranging from regular hotels and inns to quaint homestays in vintage houses. Expect to spend a little over $100 for regular accommodations for two. If you're visiting in a group, keep a lookout for entire cabins which offer lots of amenities (some include a sauna) and could work out cheaper when divided among more people. The high altitude of the town is something to watch out for, so expect some light-headedness and perhaps even a nosebleed. Be sure to keep an eye on symptoms to stay safe, and give your body time to acclimate to the altitude so you can enjoy all that Leadville offers.