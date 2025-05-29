America's Highest City Is A Colorado Gem Packed With Wild Trails, Old Saloons, And Mountain Charm

As a mountain state and a cradle of the gold and silver rush, Colorado has no dearth of interesting places to visit. Nature lovers, history buffs, and fans of craft beer regularly head to Colorado. If you happen to be all three, Colorado's less-touristy city of Fort Collins, is the place to visit. Of course, the state's impressive collection of 14ers (mountains with summits higher than 14,000 feet above sea level) make Colorado's high-altitude destinations iconic.

Unless you're planning on scaling peaks, there is none more iconic than Leadville. As America's highest city, perched over 10,000 feet above sea level, Leadville is twice as high as the state capital, Denver, which itself is the Mile High City. It's also just 100 miles away, making Leadville relatively easy to get to. The drive up is fittingly scenic, snaking along the Top of the Rockies National Scenic Byway.

Starting as a frontier mountain town that came up in the heyday of the mining boom, Leadville retains a vintage charm through its many historic buildings and museums. The town's main streets are dotted with Victorian architecture set against stunning peaks, including the state's two highest mountains — Mt. Elbert and Mt. Massive. While there are lots of eclectic shops and eateries to explore, it's the town's natural surroundings that are truly remarkable. The town is a hub for adventure activities all year round — come winter, it becomes an incredible, snowy playground. After all, Colorado has the absolute best skiing in the United States, and Leadville is a fantastic destination to find out why. The nearby village of Twin Lakes (just 20 miles away) offers even more fun activities.