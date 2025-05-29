This Airport Was Named The World's Best For Foodies In 2025 (And It's Serving More Than Just Snacks)
While most airports fuel a sense of urgency and chaos, Singapore's Changi Airport (SIN) invites a different kind of experience with its exemplary amenities, extensive shopping options, and delightfully bizarre airport attractions. It goes without saying that this travel hub in Southeast Asia is no stranger to praise — it has landed at the top of the World's Best Airport ranking by Skytrax 13 times in the past 25 years. This year, Changi Airport also claimed the number one spot in the World's Best Airport Dining category, edging out Tokyo Haneda Airport in second place and Rome Fiumicino Airport in third.
Before you think Skytrax is playing favorites, a recent report by SEO for Restaurants validated Changi Airport's reputation as a foodie haven. Following extensive Google Maps research on airport restaurant ratings, pricing, and restaurant-to-passenger ratios for every million travelers, Changi garnered an overall score of 87.79 out of 100 — compelling evidence that proves if you are a foodie with a passion for travel, Singapore's Changi Airport is the place to be.
The airport's website lists 240 dining establishments under its roof. With so many options, there's no excuse to settle for a sad, soggy sandwich or a cup of weak, lukewarm coffee to tide you over until boarding time. Browsing the airport's vast array of cafés, local hot-spots, and food courts is a smart way to use your long layover time. There's no question that you'll be leaving Singapore with a full and satisfied stomach.
Sample local and international fare at Singapore's Changi Airport
Across its four terminals, Changi Airport has a bit of everything, ranging from fancy restaurants to cheap, authentic eats. If you are only transiting through Singapore and won't have time to venture out to the city, jump at the chance to sample the airport's sprawling selection of well-loved local dishes — this is, after all, one of the best destinations in Asia for foodies. For breakfast, Terminal 2's Ya Kun is a must — this spot serves kaya toast, a beloved Singaporean snack consisting of sliced toast and sweet spread made with coconut cream and pandan leaves. For quick eats, there's no better place to tuck into small plates of Hong Kong-style dim sum than Swee Choon, famous for its chilli crab buns and crispy shrimp noodle cakes. Also in Terminal 2, Swee Choon is open all day and night.
If you're in Terminal 3, sample flavorful Singaporean hawker eats at Singapore Food Street, an ode to the country's beloved roadside dining culture. Rong Cheng Bak Kut Teh is a stall known for its flavorful bowls of steaming pork noodles, but rest assured that there are also great options for vegan and vegetarians here. For fine dining, Allora Ristorante and Bar serves comforting Italian fare in an elevated setting. At the Jewel complex, indulge in a bowl of delectable meat and vegetables cooked in your choice of soup base at the hotpot-inspired restaurant, Beauty In The Pot. If you haven't the time for a sit-down meal, grab an ice cream at Birds of Paradise, known for its quirky nature-inspired gelato flavors. What foodie could possibly resist a scoop of osmanthus pear sorbet on a thyme-infused waffle cone?