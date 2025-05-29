This Airport Was Named The World's Best For Foodies In 2025 (And It's Serving More Than Just Snacks)

While most airports fuel a sense of urgency and chaos, Singapore's Changi Airport (SIN) invites a different kind of experience with its exemplary amenities, extensive shopping options, and delightfully bizarre airport attractions. It goes without saying that this travel hub in Southeast Asia is no stranger to praise — it has landed at the top of the World's Best Airport ranking by Skytrax 13 times in the past 25 years. This year, Changi Airport also claimed the number one spot in the World's Best Airport Dining category, edging out Tokyo Haneda Airport in second place and Rome Fiumicino Airport in third.

Before you think Skytrax is playing favorites, a recent report by SEO for Restaurants validated Changi Airport's reputation as a foodie haven. Following extensive Google Maps research on airport restaurant ratings, pricing, and restaurant-to-passenger ratios for every million travelers, Changi garnered an overall score of 87.79 out of 100 — compelling evidence that proves if you are a foodie with a passion for travel, Singapore's Changi Airport is the place to be.

The airport's website lists 240 dining establishments under its roof. With so many options, there's no excuse to settle for a sad, soggy sandwich or a cup of weak, lukewarm coffee to tide you over until boarding time. Browsing the airport's vast array of cafés, local hot-spots, and food courts is a smart way to use your long layover time. There's no question that you'll be leaving Singapore with a full and satisfied stomach.