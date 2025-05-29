An Underrated Celebrity Cruise Offers A Small Ship-Feeling With A Luxurious Atmosphere And Helpful Staff

The Constellation, known as "Connie," is fully equipped to give its passengers the best version of everything they could need. The cabins range from standard staterooms to sprawling penthouses that have baby grand pianos and over 1,000 square feet of balcony space. Each room is tastefully decorated, with white bedding and red accents throughout. They have premium mattresses (and you can even purchase your own onboard for after your cruise!), as well as flat-screen TVs, bathrobes, hair dryers, and ample storage space.

For those wanting to upgrade their cabins beyond the basic staterooms, you can expect even more magnificent perks, like welcome champagne, multiple pillow options, improved balconies, and access to an exclusive lounge with coffee, pastries, and other nibbles. Some cabins even allow you to book spa treatments via a personal concierge and come with a fog-free mirror, and a premium room service menu. AquaClass and suite passengers have access to an exclusive restaurant called Blu, which offers healthy food for breakfast and dinner.

Guests who want maximum luxury on board can reserve a Royal Suite or Penthouse Suite. These include a private butler, whose job is to make your experience as comfortable as possible. How much you utilize your butler will be up to you, but guests typically ask their butler to make show or dinner reservations, prepare drinks, stock the in-room fridge, pick up laundry, and unpack luggage. Suite customers also get access to complimentary refreshments, hors d'oeuvres, and dinners at the exclusive restaurants as well as premium check-in.