Unexpected Things You Can Request On Cruise Ships
You probably knew that your cruise ship steward could bring you an ice bucket or restock your shampoo and soap. But what some first-time cruise guests might not realize is that a stateroom steward — sometimes referred to as a genie or a room service attendant — is much more than just a glorified room service attendant. Even before these helpful folks show up to introduce themselves on the first day of your cruise, they're busy working to fulfill all the special requests guests placed when they booked their trips.
More like a cross between housekeeping, a butler, and a concierge, your steward is there to help make sure you have a comfortable and pleasant cruise no matter where you are, from departing Miami to a port stop in Nassau or Cozumel and back again. And despite staying in wildly cramped quarters themselves, most are happy to fulfill just about any request within reason — especially if you tip them well for their troubles (anywhere from $5 to $20 per day is considered generous). If you're not planning to use your steward's services much, it's fine to let them know when you meet them. But you may be surprised at how helpful these fine hospitality workers can be and exactly how many things they can help you with that you might not have realized were on the table.
Supplies for your CPAP machine
Millions of Americans rely on a CPAP machine for relief from their sleep apnea, most of them older adults. And yet many CPAP users are shocked to learn cruise lines like Royal Caribbean don't allow the extra multi-plug adapter or extension cord they need to operate their CPAP machines. And even those that do don't always feature outlets next to the bed.
The good news is that cruise lines want their guests to have access to the medical treatments necessary for living their best and healthiest lives while on the cruise of a lifetime, which means providing guests with what they need to operate their CPAP machines. Upon request, most will provide both an extension cord and a jug of distilled water either for free or a fairly nominal charge of around $5. Although there's a good chance the cord you'll get won't be much different from the one you originally planned to pack, cruise ships prefer you use their equipment to eliminate the risk of unapproved equipment causing a fire.
To arrange your CPAP supply hookup, check with your cruise line when booking your trip to find out what their process for this request is since some cruise lines require guests to fill out a form or give guests the opportunity to order their distilled water online ahead of time. If your supplies aren't in your room after boarding, simply contact the steward, and they'll get you taken care of.
A comfy bathrobe
Cruise line bathrobes are a favorite perk for many cruisers, with some especially fluffy and plush bathrobes like those on Disney Cruise Line garnering a bit of a cult following. Depending on the cruise and the package you've chosen, bathrobes may come standard with the room or be available when choosing your cruise preferences. If not, they're usually available for purchase at a price comparable to what you might spend on a department store bathrobe.
Most cruise lines will have slightly different bathrobe policies, so be sure to check yours out before setting sail. Disney cruisers, for example, get a robe for use during their stay when they book concierge-level staterooms. If you decide you want to take one home with you, ask your steward, and they'll make the arrangements for you. Cruisers not staying in concierge staterooms can sign up for the Luxury at Sea package or order a robe from Onboard Gifts and Amenities up to three days ahead of their Disney cruise.
Carnival guests in any stateroom can request a robe to use for the duration of their trip at no charge. And after you've worn your robe for a few days, don't be afraid to ask for a refresh since stewards will happily replace your robe with a clean one when you're ready. If you love your robe so much you want to take it home with you, Carnival Cruise robes can be taken home for less than $60.
A small fan
If you're the type of person who likes cool air on your face at night or the white noise of a fan, finding the right fan to pack for your cruise can be tricky. For example, a fan small enough to fit in your luggage is probably not going to be large enough to do the job. But pack a larger fan, and that's just one more thing to check in your luggage if you're traveling to your cruise ship by air.
Fortunately, most cruise ships are happy to provide their guests with a fan upon request with the caveat that there is usually a limited supply available on a first come, first served basis, as mentioned by guests on Reddit. And unlike some small travel fans, the fan your steward brings is usually a pretty sturdy little fan.
Depending on who you're cruising with, you may be able to request a fan upon booking. Otherwise, you can easily request one from your steward as soon as you board your cruise. "I asked for one as soon as we met our cabin steward," reported one cruiser in a Facebook group. "He brought it that same day and let me keep it the entire cruise." When her trip ended, she simply left it in her room for the steward to retrieve. "It was a great fan and made a huge difference," she concluded.
Shoe shine service
While not every cruise offers a complimentary shoe shine service, it's a little-known perk on a handful of cruise lines, and cruisers who take advantage absolutely love it. Viking Cruise Line offers shoe shine service for its guests, and Holland America Line guests get a wicker basket in their stateroom closets with instructions for using their complimentary shoe shine service. Guests report using them for all types of shoes, from pumps to sneakers and even beach shoes.
Many of the higher-tiered staterooms on Celebrity — including AquaClass and Concierge staterooms and suites — come with shoe shine service as well. To take advantage, guests can either leave their shoes outside of their rooms or hand them to the steward. "My shoes were back in the stateroom by dinner time," one Celebrity cruiser wrote on a Cruise Critic forum, adding, "Pleased with the outcome."
Viking has been known to take things a step further with a little on-the-fly cobbler service. After one guest had a sole failure, the steward ran their shoe to the carpenter shop for some wood glue that held out for the rest of their cruise, while another guest recalled having the steward repair their shoes without even being asked. Now that's putting your heart and sole into quality service.
A clothing steamer
One of the highlights of Royal Caribbean's YouTube channel is the cruise line's "naughty table" clip collection, which features a table full of confiscated items. And sprawled across the naughty table next to all of the other banned items like baby monitors, extension cords, and single-serve coffee makers are usually a handful of clothing steamers and irons.
Not many cruisers want to rock crumpled-up clothing chic on vacation. At the same time, luggage tends to produce wrinkles. You could try your luck with a travel-sized bottle of wrinkle releaser or resort to the old standby of hanging your clothes in the bathroom while you shower. But at the end of the day, nothing is more effective than a good old-fashioned steamer or clothing iron — which is why some cruise lines like Virgin Voyages have officially approved steamers available upon request through the steward or cruise app.
Some cruise lines, like Carnival, also offer launderettes or ironing rooms where guests can avail themselves of a public-use iron. But perhaps the best suggestion is to outsource your ironing altogether — easy to do, as most cruise lines usually offer reasonably priced valet laundry service that includes pressing available through the steward or concierge. Carnival guests can expect to pay between about $3 to $6 per item for 48-hour valet pressing service. And if you want it even faster, express laundry service can be arranged for about a 50% markup.
Wine key and glassware
If you're planning to bring your own alcohol on a cruise to save money, it's either going to have to be wine or beer bottles since the hard stuff isn't allowed in your luggage on most cruise lines. The flip side is that you can likely drink anywhere on the ship, from the lido deck to the dining areas. However, if you're planning to uncork a bottle outside of your cabin, you will most likely have to pay for the privilege. On most cruise lines, uncorking a bottle outside of your cabin requires a staff member to open it, which will usually result in a rather steep corkage fee — think $15 on a standard bottle. If you'd rather save your fun money for souvenirs, it's probably best just to sip in your stateroom.
But once you've made it into your cabin and you're ready to kick back and watch the sunset with a lovely bottle of pinot grigio, you're going to need something to open it with — not to mention some glassware. No worries! Just ring up your steward and they'll get you taken care of with a wine bottle opener and some decent glassware so you aren't forced to drink your vino out of disposable cups.
Party decorations
Maybe someone in your party is celebrating a graduation or birthday, or perhaps you're hoping to wow your partner with a dreamy romantic surprise. Whatever your reason for wanting to make things a little more festive, decorating your stateroom can be a fantastic way to elevate your cruise ship experience and truly set the tone for a fun evening.
Many cruise ships offer room decorating as an add-on service you can arrange prior to embarkation, with packages ranging anywhere from about $55 to $90, which generally includes a handful of fairly inexpensive decorations and a cake. Or for just under $100, Disney Cruise Line offers packages with details like festive garlands hanging over a bed decked out in Pixar or Peter Pan-themed blankets, towels, and/or pillowcases and stateroom door magnets for writing magical birthday messages.
However, seasoned cruisers say if you're none too eager to shell out for cheapo decorations and you still want a little surprise for your loved one, some stewards will be happy to help you out with a little light decorating — especially if you hook them up with a generous tip. Just surreptitiously pack a few cute decorations in your luggage and then pull your steward aside when your surprise recipient is out of earshot. There's even a chance you could get some extra special towel animal art out of the deal.
Furniture moving help
To cope with the fact that most staterooms are notoriously small, cruise ship guests will sometimes ask for their furniture configuration to be switched up. Maybe they'd prefer their bed to be pushed all the way against a wall, or perhaps they would like the other cabin furniture to be shoved out of the way to make the room feel just a little more roomy. Whatever your reason for wanting to switch things up, you can usually set this up ahead of your cruise in the online reservation manager. Your friendly neighborhood steward will usually make sure things are exactly as requested before you arrive.
However, what if you didn't think you needed any furniture help only to change your mind after boarding? If you thought you had it all figured out when you booked your reservation but moments after boarding your cruise ship you suddenly realize you would actually prefer two twin beds instead of sharing one, don't feel bad about telling your steward. Convertible beds that can easily be split into two beds or combined into one tend to be the standard for most staterooms, which makes it easy to make changes. Room configuration changes are a very common request on cruise ships, and stewards don't mind helping guests out.
Extra bedding or pillows
If you feel cold by nature or are the type of person who sleeps more comfortably with a whole stack of blankets on top of you, your steward will gladly give you more. There's always a chance that you'll find a spare hanging out in your closet, but if there isn't one or you still need an extra blanket, just ask. The same goes for pillows. Some of us just prefer a little extra comfort after a busy day of lido deck adventures, and the steward will usually be happy to oblige this simple request.
This is also true for towels, which might not seem intuitive in the post-pandemic era when it has become more customary for guests to hang on to their towels longer and stretch out the time between room service visits at many hotels. Whatever the reason you need extra bath or face towels, the steward isn't going to mind meeting your accommodations, so just go ahead and get what you think you'll need.
A mattress topper
All that walking you do on a cruise ship can be tough on your back, particularly if it isn't in a good way to begin with. And cruise ship beds aren't always one-size-fits-all in terms of comfort. For those prince or princess-and-the-pea types on the cruise who don't sleep well with the standard stateroom mattress, if your bed isn't comfortable enough, you can usually get a mattress topper upon request.
Although egg crate toppers were once the standard for Royal Caribbean, if you make the arrangement through their Access Department when booking your cruise, they'll provide you with a 2-inch microfiber pillow-top mattress topper instead. According to the cruise line, the egg crate toppers were updated for sanitation reasons. "They're not great by any means but the bed will be slightly softer," advised one Reddit user. Ideally, it's probably best to request your mattress topper when booking your cruise. But if you end up on the ship without making the arrangement ahead of time, there's a good chance your steward can still drum one up for you.
Balcony dividers opened or closed
When you step out onto your cruise ship balcony, there's typically a privacy divider separating you from the potentially noisy next-door neighbors on either side of your cabin. But what many cruise guests don't realize is that these dividers can usually be left open for cruisers traveling in large parties who want to hang out with their friends or family members throughout the cruise.
Different cruise lines or even ships can have different types of dividers, so there's always a chance that your steward won't be able to honor your request. If your room is adjacent to a firewall, the steward won't be able to honor your request. Carnival's Spirit class dividers are designed differently from other vessels, and they are no longer opened on cruises. This includes the Spirit, Pride, Legend, and Miracle.
However, for most other cruise ships, opening the partitions shouldn't be a problem (theoretically). Since some dividers require special hardware and fittings to open, there's always a chance they could run out before they get to yours, so it's probably best to make your request as early as possible. Even better, put your request in when booking your cruise to leave nothing to chance.