Unexpected Things You Can Request On Cruise Ships

You probably knew that your cruise ship steward could bring you an ice bucket or restock your shampoo and soap. But what some first-time cruise guests might not realize is that a stateroom steward — sometimes referred to as a genie or a room service attendant — is much more than just a glorified room service attendant. Even before these helpful folks show up to introduce themselves on the first day of your cruise, they're busy working to fulfill all the special requests guests placed when they booked their trips.

More like a cross between housekeeping, a butler, and a concierge, your steward is there to help make sure you have a comfortable and pleasant cruise no matter where you are, from departing Miami to a port stop in Nassau or Cozumel and back again. And despite staying in wildly cramped quarters themselves, most are happy to fulfill just about any request within reason — especially if you tip them well for their troubles (anywhere from $5 to $20 per day is considered generous). If you're not planning to use your steward's services much, it's fine to let them know when you meet them. But you may be surprised at how helpful these fine hospitality workers can be and exactly how many things they can help you with that you might not have realized were on the table.