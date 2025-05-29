'The Hiking Capital Of Western North Carolina' Is A Perfectly Artsy, Outdoor Blue Ridge Mountain Getaway

Within the Blue Ridge Mountains, you'll find some of the most breathtaking and lively mountain towns across America. Among these towns, located just 35 miles from Asheville up in North Carolina's Yancey County, lies Burnsville. Burnsville isn't just Asheville's less famous neighbor — it's a premiere hiking destination with a vibrant arts community.

A trip to Burnsville has no shortage of outdoor excitement, from venturing through massive, 6,000-foot-tall mountain peaks to discovering 70-foot-tall waterfalls. Known as the hiking capital of Western North Carolina, this town puts roughly 100 miles of public trails right at visitors' fingertips. There's no shortage of culture here either, with a quaint downtown hosting a rich arts scene. To get here, you can either fly into Asheville Regional Airport, which is under an hour away, or Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which requires a two-hour drive. Alternatively, it's an excellent addition for a perfect U.S. road trip, as it's within driving distance of many major cities.