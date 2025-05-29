This Chic Greek Hotel Is Crete's Hidden Island Haven With Mouth-Watering Cuisine And Historic Charm

Mythical, magical, underrated Crete is Greece's largest island, an idyllic, quintessential getaway of sun, food, and beach. And despite it being the farthest away, it's more than worth the journey. Too big to see the entire island on one visit (unless your visit stretches over a couple of months), you have to plan your itinerary carefully, incorporating drive times and weather into your choices.

One thing you shouldn't think twice about, however, is staying at Kapsaliana Village Hotel. Built in and around a former olive mill that produced olive oil for the local monastery, Kapsaliana Village Hotel is a magical, hidden gem located in the mountains in the Rethymno region of Crete. The food is incredible (authentic Cretan with a modern touch), and it's the perfect place to disconnect and delve into Ancient Greek history. Surprisingly, July and August are the best months to visit as most tourists hang closer to the coast.

With roots dating back to the 18th century, the village of Kapsaliana existed to produce the olive oil for Arkadi Monastery. The mill workers lived on and around the property, but when the monastery ceased to exist, so too did the need for the oil production. The village houses fell into ruins, abandoned and left alone until Greek architect Myron Toupogiannis viewed the property and was inspired to revive them as a boutique, village-style hotel. Preserving several of the original building structures and olive mill artifacts, the property has evolved slowly (over the last 30 years) to become a sustainable luxury property that is worth the visit to Crete alone. It's only a 15-minute drive inland from the coast, but it feels worlds away with its hilltop location and ocean views.