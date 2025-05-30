How 'Skycouches' Could Change Your Entire In-Flight Comfort And Which Airline Offers Them
The air travel privilege of space and privacy is often a luxury reserved for wealthy, influential, or elite status travelers. However, here's a genius hack that makes flying economy comfortable for the claustrophobic passenger — and it doesn't require the cost of first-class, extra miles, or member standing. Stretch your legs or even lay flat at 30,000 feet by booking the entire row, transformed into what Air New Zealand has trademarked as a Skycouch. This clever couch-style seat offers a realistic option for budget-conscious flyers to book and save on first-class adjacent accommodations.
This innovative seating option converts a row of three economy seats into a flat, couch-like surface, allowing passengers to lie down and relax during long-haul flights. On Air New Zealand, each Skycouch row features an adjustable leg rest that can be raised to create a flat surface, complete with bedding and pillows provided by the airline. This seating style turns your cramped economy seat into a cozy lie-flat bed, and is a trend a handful of other airlines have adopted.
Travel influencer Elliott Norris posted about his Skycouch experience with Air New Zealand on Instagram. Sharing that for an additional $1,000, he upgraded his seat to the entire row, stretching out to play Nintendo Switch comfortably on a long-haul flight from Los Angeles to New Zealand. Norris applauded the value of the add-on, commenting that Skycouch is perhaps a better option than paying $8,000 for a seat in business class.
Booking your Skycouch, costs, and alternatives
Booking a Skycouch is straightforward. When selecting your flights on Air New Zealand's website, look for the "Skycouch" label. During seat selection, you can choose the "Upgrade to Skycouch" option, and the additional cost will be displayed. Try to book early, since the availability of these seats is limited. Pricing does vary based on route, demand, and the number of passengers. Generally, the Skycouch add-on can range from $300 to $1,500.
While Air New Zealand pioneered the Skycouch concept, other airlines have introduced similar offerings. Lufthansa's Sleeper's Row and All Nippon Airways' Couchii seats provide comparable experiences, reserving entire rows for added comfort. Note, however, that these Skycouch alternatives do come with different booking procedures and pricing.
The Skycouch is particularly popular for families and couples seeking extra comfort without the premium price tag of business class. Solo travelers can also enjoy the luxury of a whole row to themselves, making long flights more bearable. Whether you're traveling alone, coupled up, or with the family, when available, the Skycouch is an innovation in long-distance flying that is worth considering. For those seeking more tips on maximizing in-flight comfort, check out these sleep hacks for your next long-haul flight.