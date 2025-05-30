How 'Skycouches' Could Change Your Entire In-Flight Comfort And Which Airline Offers Them

The air travel privilege of space and privacy is often a luxury reserved for wealthy, influential, or elite status travelers. However, here's a genius hack that makes flying economy comfortable for the claustrophobic passenger — and it doesn't require the cost of first-class, extra miles, or member standing. Stretch your legs or even lay flat at 30,000 feet by booking the entire row, transformed into what Air New Zealand has trademarked as a Skycouch. This clever couch-style seat offers a realistic option for budget-conscious flyers to book and save on first-class adjacent accommodations.

This innovative seating option converts a row of three economy seats into a flat, couch-like surface, allowing passengers to lie down and relax during long-haul flights. On Air New Zealand, each Skycouch row features an adjustable leg rest that can be raised to create a flat surface, complete with bedding and pillows provided by the airline. This seating style turns your cramped economy seat into a cozy lie-flat bed, and is a trend a handful of other airlines have adopted.

Travel influencer Elliott Norris posted about his Skycouch experience with Air New Zealand on Instagram. Sharing that for an additional $1,000, he upgraded his seat to the entire row, stretching out to play Nintendo Switch comfortably on a long-haul flight from Los Angeles to New Zealand. Norris applauded the value of the add-on, commenting that Skycouch is perhaps a better option than paying $8,000 for a seat in business class.