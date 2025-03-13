Sleep Hacks For Your Next Long-Haul Flight

After getting comfortable in your plane seat, you jump into the world of a book or listen to some tunes to pass the time. It feels as though you've killed hours of the journey being engrossed in these activities, but then you glance at the clock to realize that only a few minutes have passed. Time has a funny way of dragging on like that when you're trapped on a long-haul flight.

Any journey through the air that lasts between six and 12 hours is qualified as a long-haul flight. These types of flights take passengers to some of the most enticing travel destinations on the planet, but they can be doozies. Instead of sitting there the entire time trying to see the light at the end of the tunnel, you could simply drift off into dreamland to make the time fly.

While falling asleep on a flight is always ideal, it can be necessary when taking one of these lengthy trips, especially if it's an overnight venture. But as anyone who has ever been on a plane knows, snoozing in that environment is easier said than done. However, help is at hand; these effective hacks will lull you right into a comfortable hibernation even as you're soaring through the skies at 40,000 feet.