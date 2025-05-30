A Gorgeous Waterfall Hidden In New York's Catskill Mountains Offers Serene Swims In Crystalline Waters
You may know that New York's Catskill Mountains boast some of the best skiing in the state, but did you know there's plenty of fun to be had there in the summer heat, too? Less than 10 minutes along NY-23A E from the unique Kaaterskill Falls (one of America's oldest tourist attractions), is Fawn's Leap Falls. How exactly the site got its unusual name is debated, with a wide range of local stories about baby deer (and, for some reason, dogs) making death-defying jumps through the waterfall claiming to be the real history. While we may never know what actually inspired the moniker, what's for certain is that this pretty spot is probably only going to get more popular.
While not anywhere as tall as its famous neighbor, Kaaterskill Falls, this little 24-foot-tall waterfall is a beloved summer swimming spot that locals and tourists alike seek out in the summer. It can be tough to find because it isn't visible from the road, but rest assured, it is there. The hike is only about a quarter of a mile long, so it won't take you long to reach it. Believe it or not, what was once a hidden spot has become a favorite of many people. This spot has gotten extremely popular, so you may want to come early in the morning to avoid crowds.
How to stay safe when swimming at Fawn's Leap Falls
While Fawn's Leap Falls is beautiful enough to justify the short hike through the woods, it's really the water at the bottom of the falls that brings so many people to the area on hot summer days. This pretty spot is a favorite for those looking to float on their backs in the cool water, look up at the trees against the blue sky, and listen to the sounds of cascading water. Historically, people have also enjoyed cliff jumping here, climbing up the slippery falls and plunging down into the pool below. However, the current is stronger than most people expect. When the water is high, this swimming hole can be deadly, so proceed with caution.
There's no lifeguard on duty and no guarantee that the water is safe and unobstructed for jumping. Before you dive in, make sure you know what's under the water. Keep an eye on the weather, too. After heavy rains, the current is a lot faster than usual. So, even if you're familiar with Fawn's Leap, you should still proceed with caution. While you may see some people bringing their kids to Fawn's Leap Falls, this isn't really a safe place for beginner swimmers. The quick hike to see the falls might be a good fit for your first solo hike, but you don't want to swim here, or anywhere, alone and without a lifeguard.