A Gorgeous Waterfall Hidden In New York's Catskill Mountains Offers Serene Swims In Crystalline Waters

You may know that New York's Catskill Mountains boast some of the best skiing in the state, but did you know there's plenty of fun to be had there in the summer heat, too? Less than 10 minutes along NY-23A E from the unique Kaaterskill Falls (one of America's oldest tourist attractions), is Fawn's Leap Falls. How exactly the site got its unusual name is debated, with a wide range of local stories about baby deer (and, for some reason, dogs) making death-defying jumps through the waterfall claiming to be the real history. While we may never know what actually inspired the moniker, what's for certain is that this pretty spot is probably only going to get more popular.

While not anywhere as tall as its famous neighbor, Kaaterskill Falls, this little 24-foot-tall waterfall is a beloved summer swimming spot that locals and tourists alike seek out in the summer. It can be tough to find because it isn't visible from the road, but rest assured, it is there. The hike is only about a quarter of a mile long, so it won't take you long to reach it. Believe it or not, what was once a hidden spot has become a favorite of many people. This spot has gotten extremely popular, so you may want to come early in the morning to avoid crowds.