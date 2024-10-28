One Of America's Oldest Tourist Attractions Is An Extremely Unique New York Waterfall

In upstate New York, you'll find an extremely unique waterfall: Kaaterskill Falls. The highest two-tiered waterfall in the entire state— and one of the oldest tourist attractions in all of the United States — it soars 260 feet in the air. Kaaterskill Falls is also a sacred site considered to be the resting place of the creator by indigenous Mohican tribes. Until the early 1800s, the mountains throughout the Catskill region were still seen as mysterious, treacherous territory.

Today, the Catskills is a bustling region west of the Hudson River and also an ideal spot to explore the world's oldest forest or hike this popular but dangerous New York trail. It is full of locals and tourists looking to catch a glimpse of its many iconic natural sights. Kaaterskill Falls is ideal to visit any time of the year, aside from the wintertime, when cold temperatures and icy conditions can make the journey quite treacherous. If you visit from late September through mid-October, you'll find comfortable temperatures and ample leaf peeping as the foliage starts to turn.