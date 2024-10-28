One Of America's Oldest Tourist Attractions Is An Extremely Unique New York Waterfall
In upstate New York, you'll find an extremely unique waterfall: Kaaterskill Falls. The highest two-tiered waterfall in the entire state— and one of the oldest tourist attractions in all of the United States — it soars 260 feet in the air. Kaaterskill Falls is also a sacred site considered to be the resting place of the creator by indigenous Mohican tribes. Until the early 1800s, the mountains throughout the Catskill region were still seen as mysterious, treacherous territory.
Today, the Catskills is a bustling region west of the Hudson River and also an ideal spot to explore the world's oldest forest or hike this popular but dangerous New York trail. It is full of locals and tourists looking to catch a glimpse of its many iconic natural sights. Kaaterskill Falls is ideal to visit any time of the year, aside from the wintertime, when cold temperatures and icy conditions can make the journey quite treacherous. If you visit from late September through mid-October, you'll find comfortable temperatures and ample leaf peeping as the foliage starts to turn.
Kaaterskill Falls in art and culture
Although Kaaterskill Falls now sees over 200,000 visitors every year, there was a time when it was virtually unknown. That changed, however, when it was made famous by local writers and artists. In Rip Van Winkle, the iconic short story published in 1819 by Washington Irving, the titular character wanders off into the Catskill Mountains, where he falls asleep for 20 years. The cascading water and beauty of Kaaterskill Falls are referenced by Irving in the story, which helped change people's perceptions of this destination.
Kaaterskill's glory also extends into the art world. Several years later, in 1826, Thomas Cole, an English landscape painter and founder of the renowned Hudson River School of Art, depicted the picturesque cascade in his well-known painting, "Falls of Kaaterskill." Over time, the waterfalls became immortalized as an image of American natural beauty and wilderness, visited by many — with no fear of the Catskills anymore.
Finding your way to the falls
Kaaterskill Falls is located just over a two-hour drive north of bustling Manhattan, an hour's drive south of the state capital, Albany, and just 40 minutes north of the underrated riverside city of Kingston. The hike to the falls is a relatively quick one, clocking in at 1.4 miles for the round-trip. With wet, often slippery rocks surrounding the trail, hikers are advised to wear proper footwear and stick to the designated path. For those looking for an even quicker route to the falls, a roundtrip to the viewing platform is just a little over half a mile. Parking near the falls is limited, and it's recommended to leave your vehicle near the Laurel House Trailhead. Avoid the precarious NY Route 23A and Molly Smith Lot (which is often closed off to visitors).
If you're hiking to Kaaterskill Falls in the summer, don't let the fun start at the trailhead. Ride to Kaaterskill Falls in style on the Kaaterskill Trolley Co. Pick the open-air trolley up in Tannersville and get dropped off right at Laurel House Road (near the aforementioned trailhead). The trolley stops at several tourist destinations en route from Tannersville to Palenville, including Tanners Boathouse, a quaint seafood shack with watersport rentals, swimming holes, and more breathtaking sights.