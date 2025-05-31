A Vibrant Neighborhood In Montreal, The Paris Of Canada, Boasts Cute Cobbled Streets And Historic Charm

The quaint cobblestone streets of Old Montreal are reminiscent of the great French cities, earning the destination the nickname "the Paris of North America." Historic St. Paul Street began as a stone path in 1672, but the charming cobblestones that exist today were actually part of a renovation for the World's Fair that was hosted by the city in 1967. The European architecture of Old Montreal is stunning to explore, and its crown jewel is the Notre Dame Cathedral. If you see one thing when you're in this historic city, The Aura Experience at the Cathedral is a can't-miss event: a unique, high-tech blend of old and new featuring an orchestral light show highlighting the incredible neo-Gothic architecture of the landmark building.

Visiting Old Montreal, you have plenty of options for shopping, dining, and fun activities. During a stroll along St. Paul Street, you will discover adorable shops like Artisans Canada in addition to art galleries, restaurants, and bakeries. Whatever your favorite type of cuisine is, chances are you'll find it in the diverse culinary landscape of the city — especially if you love crepes. There are cafes, bistros, and creperies offering a great variety of crepe styles in Old Montreal.

Nearby scenic hiking trails and riverside pathways are popular in Old Montreal, which is consistently ranked by PeopleForBikes as one of the best cycling cities in Canada due to the over 600 miles of scenic bike paths in the city, with more on the way. You can set off on a great ride south along the Lachine Canal or even take your bike on the Metro.