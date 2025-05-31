A Vibrant Neighborhood In Montreal, The Paris Of Canada, Boasts Cute Cobbled Streets And Historic Charm
If you're planning a trip to Canada, you'll want to visit historic Old Montreal. The neighborhood is located within Canada's second-largest city, Montreal, in its largest province, Quebec. Surrounded by the important functions of government, international commerce, finance and transportation, the vibrant area is also a center for culture and the arts, history, cuisine, and fashion.
Guided walking tours, water tours, and bicycling tours are just a few adventurous ways to explore this pristine waterfront city, where even the removal of litter is a city priority. Of course, the National Hockey League Canadiens team, record 24-time winners of the Stanley Cup, also has a home in Montreal — just southwest of the neighborhood, in Ville-Marie's Centre Bell — and reminders abound in every part of the area. Whether you are here to shop along picturesque cobblestone streets or discover the historic charm of one of the many attractions, your visit is certain to be filled with adventure.
Find historic charm and memorable dining experiences in Old Montreal
The quaint cobblestone streets of Old Montreal are reminiscent of the great French cities, earning the destination the nickname "the Paris of North America." Historic St. Paul Street began as a stone path in 1672, but the charming cobblestones that exist today were actually part of a renovation for the World's Fair that was hosted by the city in 1967. The European architecture of Old Montreal is stunning to explore, and its crown jewel is the Notre Dame Cathedral. If you see one thing when you're in this historic city, The Aura Experience at the Cathedral is a can't-miss event: a unique, high-tech blend of old and new featuring an orchestral light show highlighting the incredible neo-Gothic architecture of the landmark building.
Visiting Old Montreal, you have plenty of options for shopping, dining, and fun activities. During a stroll along St. Paul Street, you will discover adorable shops like Artisans Canada in addition to art galleries, restaurants, and bakeries. Whatever your favorite type of cuisine is, chances are you'll find it in the diverse culinary landscape of the city — especially if you love crepes. There are cafes, bistros, and creperies offering a great variety of crepe styles in Old Montreal.
Nearby scenic hiking trails and riverside pathways are popular in Old Montreal, which is consistently ranked by PeopleForBikes as one of the best cycling cities in Canada due to the over 600 miles of scenic bike paths in the city, with more on the way. You can set off on a great ride south along the Lachine Canal or even take your bike on the Metro.
Rich culture, shopping, and fun in Old Montreal
There are many fun things to do and see around this charming city. The iconic attraction La Grande Roue de Montréal Ferris wheel is open 365 days a year and let you behold a 17-mile, 360-degree view of the historic city's landmarks and beautiful neighborhoods. There's even a VIP gondola with a glass floor, and all of the 42 gondolas are climate controlled with anti-UV glass panels.
You also won't want to miss a visit to nearby Bonsecours Market National Historic Site. Built in 1847, the impressive Neoclassical structure has served the city over the years as a market, city hall chambers, banquet hall, and concert hall. Another very fun way to see Montreal is by water. Jet boating, white water rafting, electric boats, sunset cruises and other types of water adventure tours are available to navigate the scenic St. Lawrence River, many of which leave from the Old Port.
There are an abundance of educational and cultural museums in Old Montreal. The Pointe-à-Callière is an archeology and history complex that is a National Historic Site and explores the beginnings of the city with underground archaeological remains. The Montreal Science Center features rotating exhibits on science and technology as well as an IMAX theatre. The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, founded in 1860, boasts a collection of 47,000 paintings, photographs, sculptures, and more. If you want to spend time outdoors while still exploring the beauty of the city, check out the Botanical Gardens of Montreal with their planetarium, restaurant, insectarium, and biosphere.