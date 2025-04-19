A Little Mountain In The Heart Of Lively Montreal Boasts Hidden Trails And Unmatched City Views

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You don't really expect to find peace and quiet in the middle of a city, especially not one buzzing with bike bells, music festivals, and mom-and-pop poutine stops like Montreal. But duck under the trees and climb a few steps above the hubhub of downtown, and you'll stumble onto something else entirely: Mount Royal, a forested mini-mountain that quietly watches over the city. Frederick Law Olmsted, the same man credited with designing New York's Central Park, used this miniature mountain in the city as a canvas to create the Parc Du Mont-Royal, a green (and sometimes snow-white) oasis that preserves and puts this mountain on full display.

Olmsted allegedly called Mount Royal the best opportunity he had ever been presented. It's not every day you get a chance to work with an incredible slice of mountainous topography within clear sight of a city skyline. The resulting park is a web of biking trails, hiking paths, and stairwells that twist and wind around the mountain and lead you toward sweeping views of Downtown Montreal. City planners have carefully protected this summit and created laws prohibiting skyscrapers from reaching taller than the Kondiaronk lookout at the top of the mountain.

What makes this park special isn't just the skyline views, though they will stop you in your tracks. It's all the quieter, harder-to-see details: the secret single-track spin-off trails, the slow fade of the city sounds as you move up, and the people watching as local run clubs and moms groups get outside and live the dream. There are around 5 miles of hiking trails on this mountain, and practically every inch of them is someone's favorite spot in the city.