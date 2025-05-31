The Average Estimated Price Of A Full Year Round-The-World Cruise Might Not Be What You Expect

Around-the-world cruises come in different formats. Most cruise lines offer segments lasting several months rather than full-year commitments, which might be a smart approach for first-timers wanting to test the waters. If you're ready to go all in, options range from complete 12-month circumnavigation to multi-year adventures. Some cruise lines even sell stylish, luxurious residences on cruise ships for those who want to sail the seas indefinitely.

Route and departure timing are also crucial items to consider. Think about where you prefer to start and end your cruise and which regions matter most to you. Which seasons do you want to experience at each location? Remember, you'll encounter opposite seasons as you cross hemispheres. Also, don't forget visa requirements. They vary dramatically depending on your nationality and ports of call, so plan plenty of time to process the visa before you actually arrive in your destination!

When living in the same space for months, room selection can make or break a journey, so think twice about what type of cabin you book. It's tempting to choose the most economical option. However, that interior room with no sunlight might start to wear on you after a couple of months. And if traveling with someone, paying extra for a larger cabin or separate rooms might save your relationship (and sanity).