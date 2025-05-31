The Average Estimated Price Of A Full Year Round-The-World Cruise Might Not Be What You Expect
Cruising around the world for a full year sounds like an extravagant dream — one that would break the bank for most. But while a few weeks' vacation can often strain budgets, the price of a year-long voyage might actually surprise you. According to Storylines, a 360-day around-the-world cruise starts at just $30,000 per person for an interior cabin. Ocean view accommodations range from $40,000 to $80,000, while luxury suites cost $75,000 to $200,000. These packages include lodging, most meals, on-board activities, entertainment, and transportation to dozens of destinations worldwide — for a full year.
To put this in perspective, your current annual housing and living expenses might be more. For many people, $30,000 is under the basic living cost in major cities. But on a cruise ship, you'll wake up to new destinations on the regular, from Mediterranean ports to Caribbean islands. You're not just living — you're experiencing an entirely new adventure. And you won't need to worry about food or cleaning; these items are taken care of. So, if this lifestyle and these numbers piqued your interest, keep reading. We'll detail crucial things to consider when booking a year-long cruise and additional expenses you might not expect.
Things to consider when booking a full-year around-the-world cruise
Around-the-world cruises come in different formats. Most cruise lines offer segments lasting several months rather than full-year commitments, which might be a smart approach for first-timers wanting to test the waters. If you're ready to go all in, options range from complete 12-month circumnavigation to multi-year adventures. Some cruise lines even sell stylish, luxurious residences on cruise ships for those who want to sail the seas indefinitely.
Route and departure timing are also crucial items to consider. Think about where you prefer to start and end your cruise and which regions matter most to you. Which seasons do you want to experience at each location? Remember, you'll encounter opposite seasons as you cross hemispheres. Also, don't forget visa requirements. They vary dramatically depending on your nationality and ports of call, so plan plenty of time to process the visa before you actually arrive in your destination!
When living in the same space for months, room selection can make or break a journey, so think twice about what type of cabin you book. It's tempting to choose the most economical option. However, that interior room with no sunlight might start to wear on you after a couple of months. And if traveling with someone, paying extra for a larger cabin or separate rooms might save your relationship (and sanity).
Budgeting extra expenses on a year-long cruise
Cruise ships may offer a traditional pricing model, where your ticket covers basic accommodation, standard dining venues, and entertainment, but little else. Meanwhile, some luxury lines offer more inclusive packages with beverage options, Wi-Fi, and spa treatments. However, don't assume that the "all-inclusive" label means everything's included. Read the fine print and budget accordingly.
Your biggest budgeting surprise might come from exploring ports of call. Most cruise ships don't cover the onshore excursions, and when you're sailing around the world, you'll actually want to see and experience these once-in-a-lifetime destinations! Staying connected is also a big expense, since Wi-Fi packages can set you back hundreds of dollars per month. And although going screen-free sounds appealing, you might need to work or simply want to catch up with family while sailing. Similarly, you may get sick of the usual buffet offerings of water, juice, and coffee and wish to expand your options. But beverage costs can pile up — think specialty coffee, cocktails, and wine that aren't included in basic fares.
Just because you're on a cruise ship doesn't mean administrative and personal care expenses disappear. Visa fees vary by destination and nationality, but they're something you'll want to calculate before departure. And you won't want to circumnavigate the world without a proper healthcare plan. Consider purchasing cruise insurance along with comprehensive travel insurance for ports of call. Last (but definitely not least), personal care shouldn't be neglected for a full year, especially when you're living your best life! On-board spa treatments, salon services, and laundry can be an ongoing expense. Think about how you envision your daily life, and factor in all these additional expenses.