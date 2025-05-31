A Destination Along Nevada's Famous Extraterrestrial Highway Offers Serene Springs And A 'Gateway To Area 51'

The iconic Extraterrestrial Highway is an otherworldly Nevada road trip that brings you as close as possible to Area 51, the highly secretive U.S. military base associated with legends of extraterrestrial life. The route is full of attractions related to the possibility of space invaders, from kitschy roadside alien art to the backroads Tikaboo Peak, a hidden Nevada summit that allows a peek at Area 51. At the south end of the Extraterrestrial Highway, you'll find the town of Hiko, Nevada, home to the Alien Research Center, a.k.a. the "gateway to Area 51," as described by the Lincoln County Authority of Tourism. If you're even a little curious about extraterrestrials, Hiko is a must-visit, but its surreal landscape and natural springs are enough to attract even the most stalwart skeptics.

The tiny desert town of Hiko is just miles from the edge of Area 51. By no means can you enter Area 51, and even getting too close can land you in legal trouble. However, you can get an Area 51 photo op at the Alien Research Center, a metallic Quonset shack fronted by a towering alien statue and copies of Area 51 signs. Inside, you won't see much research going on, though. It's primarily a gift shop, with everything from alien-printed pajamas to Area 51 magnets. But outside of the shop, you never know what you might find in the remote Nevada desert: a campground surrounded by strange petroglyphs, a hidden land art piece, or maybe even an unfamiliar object gliding among the stars overhead.