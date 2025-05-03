Nevada's Largest State Monument Is A Rugged Outdoor Paradise Framed By Majestic Mountain Ranges

It's not often that an entire state is defined by one tourist attraction, but Nevada is nothing if not out of the ordinary. The world-renowned tourist city of Las Vegas is consistently voted America's "most fun" city. For most travelers, Nevada's attractions begin and end at the Las Vegas Strip. Outside of Vegas, you might consider the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe or the UFO Mecca of Roswell, but that's about it. However, if you manage to escape into the rest of Nevada, you'll quickly find that the Silver State packs quite a punch when it comes to pristine natural beauty. Nowhere is this more evident than in Nevada's rugged outdoor paradise of the Basin and Range National Monument.

Located nearly five hours from Harry Reid International Airport, the Basin and Range National Monument is famous (or infamous, depending on your perspective) as one of the emptiest places in the contiguous United States. But the park's remote location and lack of development make it the perfect place to escape into a purely natural setting in blissful solitude. Far from being a bland wasteland, Basin and Range National Monument is a vibrant landscape of desert plains, gorgeous mountains, and unique Great Basin ecology. Despite the park's lack of modern infrastructure, Basin and Range National Monument is also a treasure trove of the artistic legacies of the region's ancient inhabitants.