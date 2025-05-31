Georgia's Hip Riverside Town Just Outside Of Savannah Is A Laidback Island Gateway With Incredible Seafood
If you're in the Southeast and looking for spectacular vacation sights, Georgia has more than its fair share of spots. Whether you're looking for world-class attractions, gorgeous scenery, or rich history and culture, Georgia has it all. To find one place that has all three, the state's oldest city, Savannah, is pretty hard to beat. But if you go just a little more east, you'll run into the peculiarly named Thunderbolt. Despite the town's potent name, it's a serene, laid-back gem that has some of the best seafood you can find in the Lowcountry.
Nestled just southeast of Savanna (which is one of the most romantic Valentine's getaways the U.S. has to offer), Thunderbolt straddles the Wilmington River and Highway 80. It's also partially on Whitemarsh Island, giving it some authentic island vibes that permeate through the rest of the city.
Although Thunderbolt is easy to overlook when reviewing a map of the greater Savannah area, it's a city that's worthy of closer attention. So, if you're ready to stuff your face with shrimp and crab before relaxing next to the water, now is the time to book a trip to Thunderbolt.
The highlights of Thunderbolt, Georgia
One thing you might be wondering is how the town of Thunderbolt got its name. According to local legends, a lightning strike hit a rock in town, causing an underground spring to spew forth. The name was around when Savannah was founded and first inhabited by Native Americans, but the city was officially established as Warsaw in 1856, then changed back to Thunderbolt in 1921.
Because it's next to the river, Thunderbolt has been a crucial hub for shipping. Shrimping became one of the main industries, and it continues to this day. Because of the fresh seafood coming into port, Thunderbolt has become one of the best cities to indulge in all kinds of Lowcountry favorites.
One of the top-rated spots to get your fix is Desposito's Seafood Restaurant. Since 1965, this laid-back diner has been offering delicious shrimp, crab, and oysters. If you love seafood boils, you can get one there or at Erica Davis Lowcountry. If you're looking for more island-style seafood, you can check out Tortuga's Island Grille, which offers a Caribbean flair to its dishes. Finally, for incredible riverside views, there's Tubby's Tank House. Like Desposito's, Tubby's takes shrimp seriously, and you can eat it multiple ways.
Planning an island getaway to Thunderbolt
The great thing about Thunderbolt is that it allows you to escape Savannah crowds while still getting a taste of Georgia's history and heritage. Plus, being next to the river allows you to enjoy the water outside of River Street in the big city. That said, Thunderbolt doesn't have any hotels, so you'll need to stay in Savannah during your visit. If you want a luxurious experience, Perry Lane Hotel was voted Savannah's best, and it's a stylish gem in a historic district.
Thunderbolt is also connected to the world-famous Bonaventure Cemetery, which was featured in the book "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" and its movie adaptation of the same name. You can take guided tours of the cemetery and learn about some of the various historical luminaries laid to rest.
This city can also serve as a gateway to the natural spaces further out, closer to the coast. If you want to experience one of the cheapest beach getaways in the United States, Tybee Island is just 20 minutes from Thunderbolt. Alternatively, if you prefer more rugged natural scenery, you can head south to Skidaway Island and see some local birds and wildlife. Overall, Thunderbolt allows you to maximize your Georgia coast vacation, no matter how long you plan to stay!