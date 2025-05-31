Georgia's Hip Riverside Town Just Outside Of Savannah Is A Laidback Island Gateway With Incredible Seafood

If you're in the Southeast and looking for spectacular vacation sights, Georgia has more than its fair share of spots. Whether you're looking for world-class attractions, gorgeous scenery, or rich history and culture, Georgia has it all. To find one place that has all three, the state's oldest city, Savannah, is pretty hard to beat. But if you go just a little more east, you'll run into the peculiarly named Thunderbolt. Despite the town's potent name, it's a serene, laid-back gem that has some of the best seafood you can find in the Lowcountry.

Nestled just southeast of Savanna (which is one of the most romantic Valentine's getaways the U.S. has to offer), Thunderbolt straddles the Wilmington River and Highway 80. It's also partially on Whitemarsh Island, giving it some authentic island vibes that permeate through the rest of the city.

Although Thunderbolt is easy to overlook when reviewing a map of the greater Savannah area, it's a city that's worthy of closer attention. So, if you're ready to stuff your face with shrimp and crab before relaxing next to the water, now is the time to book a trip to Thunderbolt.