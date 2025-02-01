The Most Romantic Valentine's Day Getaways In The US
February might be one of the frostier months of the year, but that doesn't mean it has to be all doom and gloom. No, for the lucky ducks of us out there who are coupled up, you have Valentine's Day to look forward to. Celebrated every February 14, V-Day is where we recognize our love and devotion to our romantic partners with cards, chocolates, and special gifts. But while you may be used to paying your local florist a visit, buying some bubbly on your way home from work, and calling it a day, why not push your limits this Valentine's Day?
There's no better way to inject some romance into your life (while also beating back the winter blues) than exploring a new destination. And with the rolling vineyards of Napa Valley, the lighthouse-dotted beaches of Montauk, and more magnificence in our very backyard, it's easier than ever to find a romantic locale near your state. The U.S. is home to some of the most idyllic and intimate pockets of beauty that will transform what could be just another winter's day into the Valentine's getaway of your dreams. So pack your bags and cancel those flower deliveries, because we're doing Cupid's Day a little differently this year.
Big Sur, California
Explore California's striking coast at this remote and romantic Pacific location. Not so much a town as a rocky stretch of coast, Big Sur is the perfect Valentine's Day destination for those looking for a meditative getaway and some unforgettable sights. Nestled between Monterey Bay and San Simeon, it isn't so much what you can do at this location as it is what you can see.
Hop onto the Pacific Coast Highway and coast the 90 miles along the Big Sur area, catching sights of crashing blue waves, rivers, coves, creeks, and wildlife along the way. This iconic strip of road was built almost a century ago and takes you on a ring around the grassy cliffs, providing some truly breathtaking views of this tranquil stretch of the Golden State. Bring your camera to capture the moment, or craft a playlist with all of you and your loved one's favorite songs to make this an especially loved-up road trip.
However, if you and your partner find that you need to stretch your legs every once in a while, there are plenty of adorable art galleries, beaches, state parks, and charismatic eateries along the way as well. From the walking trails and historic lighthouse at Andrew Molera State Park to the wild salmon and California cheese you can find at Nepenthe Restaurant, Big Sur has more to offer than you might believe.
Aspen, Colorado
For those looking to embrace the snowy season, there's no better place to go for Valentine's Day than the ski town of Aspen, Colorado. Carved out of the Colorado Rockies, this sporty snowglobe city has every different flavor of romance you can think of. From ski lessons for couples to cozy, crackling fireplaces meant for two, a trip to Aspen is a chance to dabble in some classic Valentine's vibes.
For the best that Aspen has to offer, go ahead and book yourself and your sweetie a room at the luxe resort The Little Nell or its counterpart, Viceroy Snowmass. However, if you're more interested in the natural offerings than Aspen's plush accommodation, you can't miss the titular Aspen Mountain (the original skiing haven that first opened in 1947) or the Maroon Bells, a famous pair of mountaintops that rise 14,000 feet in the air and offer the best place for a romantic photoshoot to send back home to friends and family.
And these offerings haven't sold you on the getaway yet, the weather patterns just might; Valentine's Day is the peak time to travel to this gem of the Rockies. With snow levels at an all-time-high between the months of December and February, you can expect to experience perfect skiing and snowboarding conditions and mounds on mounds of pure driven snow adorning the roofs of your chalet and maybe even twinkling down on you as you and your Valentine explore the city.
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Let's say aimless bike rides through the countryside and sunset strolls on the beach are your bag; if that's the case, a Valentine's Day trip to Hilton Head, South Carolina, will be just what the doctor ordered. Located in the state's Lowcountry region, Hilton Head is unique for its reedy, soft white-sand beaches. With 42 miles of coastline, this barrier island offers a pocket of paradise in the middle of breezy February.
Dive headfirst into the Southern Magnolia forests by bike; Hilton Head boasts over 60 miles of bike trails throughout the island, meaning you and your loved one explore a new trail for every day of your vacation. And when that beaming southern sun goes down, hop aboard a sunset cruise on the water, where you can enjoy a glass of wine and maybe even spot dolphins along the way. Or, if you and your Valentine are looking for a thrill, you can experience unique encounters with alligators, snakes, and other native Lowcountry wildlife at Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge.
No matter how you build your Hilton Head itinerary, this slow-moving and culturally rich island destination is the perfect destination for a couple who are looking for a coastal getaway without any of the neon lights and crowded city centers of other Atlantic Ocean hotspots like Panama City or Myrtle Beach. Quiet, serene, and scenic, Hilton Head Island has mature couples in mind.
Montauk, New York
If you want to live the Hamptons lifestyle without paying Hamptons prices, this dreamy New York town is for you. Montauk — made famous by the sci-fi romance film "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" — is an out-of-the-box destination for a Valentine's getaway. With chilly New England beaches, historic lighthouses, vineyards, and chic shopping hubs lining the streets, boredom won't be able to find you in Montauk.
Nicknamed "The End," this quiet island is located on the easternmost tip of Long Island. Historically, it has been the kind of place where wealthy families in the Big Apple flee to in the summer, but in modern times, it has opened itself up to the rest of the world and caters to tourists of all budget types. No matter who you are, you must visit the Montauk Point Lighthouse for its glorious ocean views. From there, you and your honey can enjoy chilly hikes or a tour of the area's best eateries and vineyards on a "Wine and Dine" tour.
For a stay that matches your chill vibe, check out the family-owned Daunt's Albatross Motel, or, for prime beach views, you'll want to book a room at Marram Montauk. For visitors who want a taste of that old-money glamor, Solé East Resort is your best bet. With its in-house masseuse service, you'll feel as if you and your loved one are cosplaying the Rockefellers this Valentine's Day.
New Orleans, Louisiana
The heart of New Orleans' iconic French Quarter has the kind of architecture that you can only find in romance movies — making it the perfect place to take your partner on a Valentine's Day stroll. In fact, the whole city oozes European mystique, with jazz music filling the air, delicious Creole cuisine, and French-tinted accents welcoming you into the Mardi Gras headquarters. There are plenty of unmissable things to do in NOLA, but the French Quarter is top of the list.
The list of romantic activities in New Orleans could fill an entire article itself, but here are just a few of the city's sweetest adventures. First, embark on a sightseeing tour through The Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden and see who can be the first to spot the iconic "Love" sculpture by Robert Indiana. There's no better photo op for V-Day than this instantly recognizable monument.
Next, head to the docks to make your reservation on The Riverboat City of New Orleans or the Creole Queen — two of the most romantic jazz cruises in the city. This option is ideal for a shorter stay in New Orleans, as couples can kill two birds with one stone by grooving to live jazz music with a cocktail in hand while also getting a whistle-stop tour of NOLA from the water. Finally, don't forget to grab a souvenir from a local artist (or maybe a last-minute Valentine's gift). The French Market and Julia Street are two great options for open-air art markets where you can shop for art, crafts, and some truly quirky antiques.
Napa Valley, California
Star-studded Los Angeles and artsy San Francisco might be the most well-known cities in the Golden State, but the serene Napa Valley is the only part of California that transports you to Tuscany without the need for a transatlantic flight. If you and your Valentine have been known to bond over a glass or two, then the rolling hills of this wine-obsessed destination make it a must-visit.
With over 400 wineries available to tourists, this 30-mile-long region will treat you right this Valentine's Day, offering you and your loved one opportunities to tour vineyards, attend wine tastings, or even just kick back with a bottle or two of a familiar favorite while you take in the gorgeous scenery. The luxurious French-inspired Opus One Winery is one of the most popular wineries, but spots sell out quickly.
Even if wine isn't your thing, Napa Valley is home to a cozy web of spas and classic California hillsides. If you're looking for relaxation, B Spa in Bardessono Hotel & Spa is one of the most intimate spa experiences in the city, offering couples personalized CBD-infused massages. For something off the beaten path, hit up Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art. In this outdoor sculpture garden, you can take in Napa's scenery while also scouting for you and your Valentine's favorite art pieces from the over 1,600 pieces on the premises.
Glacier National Park, Montana
Do you often describe your partner as your "adventure buddy?" If that's your dynamic, there's no better place to take your loved one this Valentine's Day than Glacier National Park. Straddling the border between Montana and Canada, this mountain and lake-dotted park is a real feast for the eyes. There's a reason it's called the "Crown of the Continent."
With over 700 lakes, two heart-raising mountain ranges, and a variety of waterfalls, this pocket of natural beauty is perfect for the couple whose idea of peak romance is embarking on a hike together. Regardless of your skill level, you'll be able to find a path for you. Glacier National Park is home to the Trail of the Cedars, where you cut through halls and halls of magical cedar trees, as well as the Grinnell Glacier hiking trail, where the terrain (and the altitude) gets a bit more challenging.
For something less strenuous, you and your Valentine might love the Going-to-the-Sun Road, an hour-long drive that takes you through some of the most scenic bends and avenues in the park without ever having to leave the comfort of your vehicle. Officially recognized as a National Historic Landmark, you can still cross Glacier off your bucket list while still jamming out to your V-Day playlists.
Savannah, Georgia
From one of the oldest Black churches in North America to the iconic "Forrest Gump" park bench, the city of Savannah, Georgia, is rich with history. If you're looking for a taste of Southern charm (and, let's be honest, some sweet Southern tea), then this coastal city dripping in Spanish Moss is your ideal destination.
Start this Valentine's season off right with a stay in one of Savannah's romantic bed-and-breakfast hotels. Situated along the historic riverfront, Olde Harbour Inn offers a vintage feel and rare views of the Savannah River from your suite. Meanwhile, the private gardens of The Gastonian will add an extra dose of intimacy to your stay. No matter which accommodation you choose, you'll never be too far from gorgeous Southern Gothic scenery and delicious comfort food.
Explore Forsyth Park, where you can make a wish at the city's iconic water fountain, dousing the city streets in sprinkles and taking you all the way back to 1858, when it was first modeled after the fountains at the Place de la Concorde in Paris. If you're looking for a stroll with some edge, take your love for a walk through Bonaventure Cemetery. A Savannah staple, this 100-acre cemetery has been the site of courting rituals since the 1800s. Finally, top off your romantic evening with some contemporary Southern cuisine at Vic's on the River. Located in a refurbished cotton warehouse, diners can enjoy local seafood, great views, and an extra splash of Savannah history.
Cannon Beach, Oregon
The most breathtaking scenic drive on the Oregon Coast — U.S.-101 — can be found along Cannon Beach. But what's even better than a drive? An actual stroll along this unique location's black sands. Giving a Pacific Northwest twist on your classic beach holiday, Cannon Beach boasts romantic hideaways, chilly waters, and unmissable rock formations.
If you're looking for a place to reconnect with your loved one, Cannon Beach offers an intimate setting with a dose of natural wonder. Marvel at the iconic Haystack Rock, a sea stack that stands 235 feet high. Time your visit just right and you can visit when the tide is low, when conditions allow you to venture all the way out to the rock's base, where you might even spot some of Oregone's most colorful tidepool creatures — adorable sea stars!
Afterward, seek refuge from the February cold with a hot cup of joe at some of Cannon Beach's premier coffeehouses — Sleepy Monk and Sea Level Bakery + Coffee. While a coffee date isn't for everyone, if you and your Valentine are more likely to bond over cappuccinos than cabernets, then this cozy, caffeine-obsessed town is the place for you. You can also soak up the PNW charm with some locally baked pastries and boutique shops. Catering to a quirky clientele, Cannon Beach town center is home to everything from chocolatiers to leather goods shops.
Miami Beach, Florida
One of America's best cities for nightlife, Miami Beach is the place to go for Valentine's Day if you and your partner consider yourself night owls. You may associate Florida with beach days, but the buzzy bars and clubs here are sure to give the coast a run for its money. If your Valentine loves a swanky night out on the town, hit up Do Not Sit on the Furniture, a quirky boutique nightclub that offers live music in a more refined environment than your usual Spring Break hotspots. However, if a poolside blowout is what you and your extrovert are looking for, then enjoying a few cocktails at Hyde Beach will be the best night of your lives.
The Miami Beach nightlife may be world-famous, but there's more to this palm tree paradise than the bottle service. Go old-school with a rooftop movie night, where you can share some popcorn while also enjoying the tropical breeze. South Beach's Rooftop Cinema Club boasts Adirondack chairs for two and wireless headphones for a lush, private experience. Or get active and take in the sights with a skate down the Miami Beach Beachwalk. Coursing 7 miles along the city's stunning coastline, this scenic strip is the perfect opportunity to go full Barbie and Ken — just don't forget the neon-hued 80s workout gear!
Lāna'i, Hawaii
It's no secret that visiting Hawaii is on many people's bucket lists. And while the capital of Honolulu might be a popular hub, if you're traveling for Valentine's Day, you can't miss the romantic island of Lāna'i. Secluded from the skyscrapers and tourist traps, the smallest inhabited island in Hawaii is replete with natural wonders and beachy romance.
Known as the "Pineapple Island" for its rich agricultural history, couples who choose Lāna'i as their V-Day destination can expect to experience pristine beaches, Pacific sunsets, and exciting encounters with the turtles and humpback whales that are known to populate the island's bays and beaches. For a suntanning kind of day, visit Hulopoe Beach, known for its aquamarine waters which are the ideal conditions for a relaxing swim. Or, for an itinerary item that has that extra special Valentine's feel, head to Pu'u Pehe, aka Sweetheart Rock.
Nestled between the Manele and Hulupoe Bays, the local mythology tells of a young man named Makakehau who was so taken by a young woman named Pehe that he hid her in a sea cave at the base of Manele's cliffs to keep him all to himself — hence the uber-romantic nickname. To dive even deeper into the island's rugged beauty, why not rent a jeep and explore the rock garden of Keahiakawelo (nicknamed The Fire of Kawelo), or discover the island via horseback via Lānaʻi Adventures? Either way, the Hawaiian breeze awaits.
Methodology
To uncover the most romantic Valentine's Day getaways in the country, we donned our Cupid caps and set out to find the most swoon-worthy spots for all different kinds of couples. Our methodology? We prioritized destinations based on key factors such as scenic beauty, intimate accommodations, unique dining experiences, and the availability of romantic activities like spa treatments or sunset cruises. We even factored in seasonal keeping, keeping in mind that the day of love does occur in the middle of wintery February vibes. So, while some couples want to embrace the chill and pick up some skis, others will be chasing some much-needed salt air and sunshine. Finally, to ensure the reliability of each destination's romance, we incorporated insights from travel bloggers, guest reviews, and data on popular Valentine's Day bookings. The result is a curated selection of U.S. destinations designed to inspire unforgettable romantic getaways.