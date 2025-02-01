The Most Romantic Valentine's Day Getaways In The US

February might be one of the frostier months of the year, but that doesn't mean it has to be all doom and gloom. No, for the lucky ducks of us out there who are coupled up, you have Valentine's Day to look forward to. Celebrated every February 14, V-Day is where we recognize our love and devotion to our romantic partners with cards, chocolates, and special gifts. But while you may be used to paying your local florist a visit, buying some bubbly on your way home from work, and calling it a day, why not push your limits this Valentine's Day?

There's no better way to inject some romance into your life (while also beating back the winter blues) than exploring a new destination. And with the rolling vineyards of Napa Valley, the lighthouse-dotted beaches of Montauk, and more magnificence in our very backyard, it's easier than ever to find a romantic locale near your state. The U.S. is home to some of the most idyllic and intimate pockets of beauty that will transform what could be just another winter's day into the Valentine's getaway of your dreams. So pack your bags and cancel those flower deliveries, because we're doing Cupid's Day a little differently this year.