Sandwiched Between Chicago And Indiana Dunes National Park Is A Walkable Beach City With Retro Charm

The fascination with small towns is embedded in the American psyche. Indiana's native son, John Mellencamp, sums up the tumultuous relationship with small towns in his most iconic songs — some folks never leave, some cannot escape fast enough. For many, the ideal is a place that fulfills a sense of community and belonging while being convenient to a larger city. Sitting on the southern shore of Lake Michigan and less than 20 miles from downtown Chicago via I-90 is Whiting, Indiana.

A city with a bona fide small-town vibe and a population of just under 5,000, Whiting has a quaint downtown, a world-renowned festival, and a kooky New Year's Eve celebration that is ranked as one of the best in the nation. It's also set against a picturesque beach with a panoramic vista of the Chicago skyline. With its proximity to rail and water, Whiting was once a magnet for steel mills and oil refineries in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, where BP still houses its largest oil refinery in North America.

Much like another secret artsy town right by Indiana Dunes National Park, Whiting is just a 30-minute drive to the dunes. The city is also approximately 22 miles from Chicago Midway Airport and 33 miles from O'Hare. It takes about 45 minutes by commuter train from Chicago's Millennium Station to the Hammond-Whiting exit. If you're a bike enthusiast, once you get yourself to Lake Michigan, you can just start pedaling along the miles of bike paths.