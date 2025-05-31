Sandwiched Between Chicago And Indiana Dunes National Park Is A Walkable Beach City With Retro Charm
The fascination with small towns is embedded in the American psyche. Indiana's native son, John Mellencamp, sums up the tumultuous relationship with small towns in his most iconic songs — some folks never leave, some cannot escape fast enough. For many, the ideal is a place that fulfills a sense of community and belonging while being convenient to a larger city. Sitting on the southern shore of Lake Michigan and less than 20 miles from downtown Chicago via I-90 is Whiting, Indiana.
A city with a bona fide small-town vibe and a population of just under 5,000, Whiting has a quaint downtown, a world-renowned festival, and a kooky New Year's Eve celebration that is ranked as one of the best in the nation. It's also set against a picturesque beach with a panoramic vista of the Chicago skyline. With its proximity to rail and water, Whiting was once a magnet for steel mills and oil refineries in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, where BP still houses its largest oil refinery in North America.
Much like another secret artsy town right by Indiana Dunes National Park, Whiting is just a 30-minute drive to the dunes. The city is also approximately 22 miles from Chicago Midway Airport and 33 miles from O'Hare. It takes about 45 minutes by commuter train from Chicago's Millennium Station to the Hammond-Whiting exit. If you're a bike enthusiast, once you get yourself to Lake Michigan, you can just start pedaling along the miles of bike paths.
Best parks, beaches, and eats in Whiting
Situated on a scenic expanse of Lake Michigan with Chicago's majestic skyline as its backdrop, Whiting's Lakefront Park is ideal for long strolls, beach volleyball, or relaxing seaside watching the migrating birds. Lakefront Park consists of nearly 26 acres with an abundance of outdoor activities, including tennis and volleyball courts, plus a baseball diamond. The boardwalk and biking trails are ideal for a morning stroll or workout with fresh air and a magnificent view. There are plenty of picnic tables, plus a concession stand for snacks and beverages. A gazebo with a pavilion and garden makes Lakefront Park a popular event venue.
When the weather heats up, head to Whihala Beach for a beach getaway buzzing with activity. Park your car, dock your boat, or hike over and enjoy an array of water activities, including WhoaZone, an exhilarating, floating obstacle course that is every kid's favorite summer action sport. If that's more adrenaline than you can handle, rent a shaded beach chair or kayak and relax the day away. Whihala Beach is equipped with a public boat launch, showers, and restrooms. Be sure to bring everything on this ultimate packing list for a successful beach trip.
Back on terra firma, Whiting's historic downtown brings on the retro charm for the perfect unhurried afternoon. Stop by The Junkyard for made-to-order T-shirts or Mindbenders Puzzles and Games for a unique gift. When hunger strikes, the top-rated Winey Beach Cafe or Frankie V's keeps the vintage vibes going while you enjoy lunch or dinner. Whiting is all about community, with many events scheduled throughout the year, including Garage Mahal, a unique opportunity to shop over 200 garage and yard sales, which is held annually on the third Saturday of May.
Whiting's world-famous Pierogi Fest
The Chicago Metropolitan Area is home to the world's largest Polish community outside Poland. Whiting's Polish descendants maintained strong ties with the traditions of their ancestral homeland, including a delectable dumpling called pierogi. So what happens when a few community members hold a festival named after the delicacy to honor their heritage and community? The first Pierogi Fest came to fruition in 1993 — it was small, but the heart and vision were big.
Fast forward a few years, when Pierogi Fest gets a visit from a Chicago TV meteorologist, and the event goes viral before social media existed. Since then, Pierogi Fest has been featured on CNN, Travel Channel, and media worldwide. It's one of Oprah Winfrey's favorite things to do, and with over 300,000 attendees and millions of pierogis sold each year, many agree. One of Pierogi Fest's quirkiest and most anticipated traditions is the hair curler and housecoat-clad "buscias" and mismatched "dad" getups of the Lawnmowers Brigade. Beyond mere eccentricity, these characters are a heartfelt homage to family, nostalgia, and childhood memories. Expect beer gardens, live bands, dancers, a parade, irreverence, and, of course, plenty of pierogi — an authentic experience that's a far cry from Chicago's worst tourist traps.
Held rain or shine on the last weekend of July, entry to Pierogi Fest is free — just bring enough dough for copious amounts of dumplings and beer. There are free parking lots all over Whiting, many with shuttles to and from the festival. There are also several paid parking lots that benefit local organizations. Please check the Pierogi Fest website for detailed parking information, shuttle locations, and everything you need to know about the nation's biggest polka party.