TSA Tools And Strategies To Help Passengers On The Autism Spectrum Navigate Air Travel Easier
Getting through airport screenings can be a headache for anyone. But for many autistic folks, the process can be prohibitively difficult, a problem TSA aims to help with through its TSA Cares initiative. TSA Cares was created to provide travelers who need support with medical conditions, disabilities, or other specific concerns with the assistance they need to safely navigate the security screening process. As part of this initiative, TSA partnered with The Arc, an organization that promotes inclusion and human rights of individuals living with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), including autism, to create the Wings for Autism/Wings for All program, aimed at helping autistic travelers prepare for air travel and improving disability competency among air industry workers. Together, they've created a YouTube video with recommendations for autistic passengers traveling by air that include a rehearsal of the big day and other safety tips.
It's something I'm especially grateful for as the parent of a now 17-year-old autistic teen for whom even simple outings used to be incredibly difficult. Like a lot of autistic folks, my son would quickly become severely anxious, overwhelmed, or even disoriented by things neurotypical peers often take for granted like bright lights, a cacophony of sounds, or other people in his personal space. In this heightened state, having someone physically touch him during a security screening process was the last thing he needed. Going through security could even lead to a panic attack or an extreme emotional (and sometimes physical) reaction known as a meltdown or shutdown, neither of which would be safe for my son or the TSA agents. But as anyone who has benefited from social stories knows, understanding what to expect, along with common airport mistakes to avoid, can go a long way in making overwhelming situations less intense or frightening.
TSA recommends travelers with autism practice going through security
If the only thing standing between you and an autism-certified family resort vacation is getting there, TSA Cares recommends visiting the airport before your scheduled travel date. Wings for Autism/Wings for All hosts several airport events throughout the year where families of autistic kiddos can test the waters by going through the entire process including check-in, baggage checks, security screenings through a TSA checkpoint, waiting in the boarding area, and boarding the plane. The event even takes families through the preparations for take-off before exiting the plane. If you can't make it to one of their events, spend some time talking about what to expect and watch videos in advance.
It's especially important to understand what to expect during the screening process. For folks who require medications in excess of 3.4 ounces, TSA notes that these are exempt from the liquids rule and can be brought along in your carry-on bag, though you must declare them when entering the checkpoint. Additionally, comfort items like weighted blankets and headphones are fine but might require additional screening, so be prepared for a short separation from them, understanding that you'll be reunited right away. It's also important to talk about the walk-through screener and prepare for the possibility of a pat-down or TSA stroller check.
If you or a loved one is autistic, TSA's website features a printable notification card you can share with your TSA officer as you're going through the security checkpoint so they can know more about your accommodations and any specific medical needs. You can also call the TSA Cares helpline at least 72 hours before traveling at (855) 787-2227 to connect with a TSA team member who has been trained in helping travelers with special needs.