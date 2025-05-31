TSA Tools And Strategies To Help Passengers On The Autism Spectrum Navigate Air Travel Easier

Getting through airport screenings can be a headache for anyone. But for many autistic folks, the process can be prohibitively difficult, a problem TSA aims to help with through its TSA Cares initiative. TSA Cares was created to provide travelers who need support with medical conditions, disabilities, or other specific concerns with the assistance they need to safely navigate the security screening process. As part of this initiative, TSA partnered with The Arc, an organization that promotes inclusion and human rights of individuals living with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), including autism, to create the Wings for Autism/Wings for All program, aimed at helping autistic travelers prepare for air travel and improving disability competency among air industry workers. Together, they've created a YouTube video with recommendations for autistic passengers traveling by air that include a rehearsal of the big day and other safety tips.

It's something I'm especially grateful for as the parent of a now 17-year-old autistic teen for whom even simple outings used to be incredibly difficult. Like a lot of autistic folks, my son would quickly become severely anxious, overwhelmed, or even disoriented by things neurotypical peers often take for granted like bright lights, a cacophony of sounds, or other people in his personal space. In this heightened state, having someone physically touch him during a security screening process was the last thing he needed. Going through security could even lead to a panic attack or an extreme emotional (and sometimes physical) reaction known as a meltdown or shutdown, neither of which would be safe for my son or the TSA agents. But as anyone who has benefited from social stories knows, understanding what to expect, along with common airport mistakes to avoid, can go a long way in making overwhelming situations less intense or frightening.