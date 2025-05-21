These Family-Friendly Resorts Are Autism-Certified For Neurodiverse Vacationers

As the parent of three neurospicy kids, including an autistic son who is now in his teen years, it took my husband and me years to feel like we knew what we were doing when we took a family vacation. Stress-free travel with kids always takes a little extra work, but there was a time when our family trips had to be planned down to the most minute detail to make sure our son's sensory needs were met, and everyone in our party had a good time. Just like everyone else, autistic kiddos deserve a chance to make amazing vacation memories that will last a lifetime, and finding a resort with things like quiet spaces and empathetic staff members can make all the difference for families like ours.

That's why I'm so excited to see more vacation destinations taking major steps forward in their effort to create inclusive spaces for all guests while honoring the neurodiversity that families of autistic folks will happily testify makes life all the more beautiful. And that's getting easier with the help of two organizations committed to connecting autistic folks and their families with travel destinations that have been certified as autism-inclusive. Such advances are a long time coming, but it is better late than never.

AutismTravel uses a rigorous certification standard from autism and cognitive disorder certification experts at the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), and Autism Double-Checked uses a three-tier system to certify airlines, hotels, and resorts based on their knowledge and inclusiveness. All power to data! Get ready for some family fun in the sun because we've combed both websites for the best autism-certified resorts for your crew.