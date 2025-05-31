Tucked Between Devil's Tower And Mount Rushmore Is A Unique Wyoming Gateway Town With Black Hills Charm
You may think you've never heard of a 19th-century character named Harry Longbaugh, but perhaps you've heard of "The Sundance Kid?" One and the same, Longbaugh was a fabled outlaw of the American West who ran with Butch Cassidy and the Wild Bunch. He was only about 20 years old when he earned his nickname after an 18-month stint in jail in Sundance, Wyoming, after stealing a horse from a local rancher.
Situated in beautiful, rolling prairies punctuated by dramatic rock outcrops, this area of the country is still home to expansive ranches. Today, much like another one of Wyoming's best-kept secret towns, Sundance is boasting a quaint downtown with friendly locals and serves as a gateway to one of America's most iconic geological formations, Devil's Tower. The U.S.'s first official national monument is only a 30-minute drive from downtown. Situated in the northwestern region of Black Hills National Forest, Sundance sits at the crossroads of U.S. Route 14, Wyoming Highway 585, and Interstate 90, along which you won't miss the exit as you're heading east toward Sturgis, South Dakota's "City of Riders," or Mount Rushmore National Monument.
When you get to Sundance, first thing on your bucket list should be to head downtown to the Crook County Museum and Art Gallery, which is located in the storied Old Stoney Building, and immerse yourself in four historical dioramas and explore a fantastic collection of more than 7,000 artifacts, including courtroom furniture from the legendary Sundance Kid trial.
Explore Indigenous and Old West history
A Wyoming mountain town full of quirky charm, Sundance was named for nearby Sundance Mountain, which in turn was named for the sacred Sun Dance, or Wiwáŋyaŋg Wačípi, the most significant ceremony during the year for Lakota (Sioux) people. The Crook County Museum leads Sip 'n' Walk tours through the town's Wild West and Native American history every Tuesday and Thursday evening throughout July and August. For $15 (as of this writing), you'll be treated to a souvenir tin cup with your choice of lemonade, beer, or wine as you're introduced to the area's most famous characters. Children are welcome, too, and for $7, kids get a choice of sarsaparilla or lemonade.
To explore more of this area rich in Native American history, travel northeast along I-90 to Vore Buffalo Jump. Halfway between Sundance and Spearfish, South Dakota, the archaeological site offers a unique glimpse of life between the 16th and 19th centuries for Native Americans who relied on buffalo — technically, bison — for food, clothing, ceremonies, and tools. Until white settlers nearly decimated the entire buffalo population as they moved westward in the mid-1800s, this unique, natural sinkhole provided Indigenous hunters with a way to trap bison and obtain meat and the warm, woolly hides they needed to get through the intense high plains winters.
Best hiking, ranches, and stays in Sundance
If you're looking for picturesque hikes full of mountain beauty, you're in luck with a visit to the base of Sundance Mountain, where five hiking trails cross more than 100 acres at Sundance White Ranch Park. For even more epic views, drive about 20 minutes north from the town center to Warren Peak Lookout Tower, which offers panoramic views of the surrounding prairie from an elevation of 6,656 feet above sea level.
No visit to Sundance, Wyoming, is complete without digging your heels into the region's lifeblood at one of its stunning ranches. Immerse yourself in time-honored cowboy traditions at Kara Creek Ranch, where you can help brand calves in spring, embark on trail rides and a range of outdoor activities in the summer while the cattle are out to pasture, or even join in for the autumn roundup on horseback. Relax at the end of an exciting day outdoors with a home-cooked meal, a shot of whiskey at the Kara Creek Saloon, and a comfy room to call your own in the ranch's main house or one of its multiple cabins.
If rustic lodging is your thing, Sundance is your place. Bearlodge Mountain Resort, on the northern fringe of town, offers cozy cabins and RV spots with full hookups. Another nearby, highly-rated place to park your rig, pitch a tent, or snuggle in a cabin is Mountain View Campground. The Black Hills is a bit of an RVer's paradise, so whether you're heading up to Devil's Tower or looking for something more secluded, the national forest boundary contains a whopping 30 campgrounds with nearly 700 sites. Don't forget to pack the s'more makings!