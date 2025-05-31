Tucked Between Devil's Tower And Mount Rushmore Is A Unique Wyoming Gateway Town With Black Hills Charm

You may think you've never heard of a 19th-century character named Harry Longbaugh, but perhaps you've heard of "The Sundance Kid?" One and the same, Longbaugh was a fabled outlaw of the American West who ran with Butch Cassidy and the Wild Bunch. He was only about 20 years old when he earned his nickname after an 18-month stint in jail in Sundance, Wyoming, after stealing a horse from a local rancher.

Situated in beautiful, rolling prairies punctuated by dramatic rock outcrops, this area of the country is still home to expansive ranches. Today, much like another one of Wyoming's best-kept secret towns, Sundance is boasting a quaint downtown with friendly locals and serves as a gateway to one of America's most iconic geological formations, Devil's Tower. The U.S.'s first official national monument is only a 30-minute drive from downtown. Situated in the northwestern region of Black Hills National Forest, Sundance sits at the crossroads of U.S. Route 14, Wyoming Highway 585, and Interstate 90, along which you won't miss the exit as you're heading east toward Sturgis, South Dakota's "City of Riders," or Mount Rushmore National Monument.

When you get to Sundance, first thing on your bucket list should be to head downtown to the Crook County Museum and Art Gallery, which is located in the storied Old Stoney Building, and immerse yourself in four historical dioramas and explore a fantastic collection of more than 7,000 artifacts, including courtroom furniture from the legendary Sundance Kid trial.