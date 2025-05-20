South Dakota's 'City Of Riders' Is An Adventurer's Dream With A Motor Rally By The Black Hills And Badlands

Every August, Sturgis, South Dakota, transforms into a motorcyclist's dream destination. The town is renowned for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, one of the world's largest motorcycle events, which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the globe. Buffalo Chip, a local campground, is the unofficial center of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and hosts live concerts, motorcycle exhibitions, beauty pageants, scenic rides with celebrities, merch, and more. Main Street closes to cars during the rally and welcomes motorcycles and pedestrians only, with street vendors, bars, businesses, tattoo and facial hair contests, and general conviviality. Races happen each day of the rally, so whether you drop in for one day or 10, you'll have plenty to see, eat, and do. The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum is also a fun place to learn about the rally and motorcycle history.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally started in August 1938, when a few Sturgis locals — including the owner of a motorcycle dealership in town — got together for a public moto race. After that, they started hosting the rally annually, attracting more and more visitors as they added twists to the racing course and sideline events like vendors and performances. Despite a hiatus amid WWII, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has grown into a massive event and community pilgrimage, earning the town its title as the City of Riders. That said, you don't have to be a rider to feel at home here. Located on the western side of South Dakota, Sturgis is also close to Black Hills National Forest, historic Deadwood, and Lead, the hidden mountain city for year-round adventure.