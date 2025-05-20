South Dakota's 'City Of Riders' Is An Adventurer's Dream With A Motor Rally By The Black Hills And Badlands
Every August, Sturgis, South Dakota, transforms into a motorcyclist's dream destination. The town is renowned for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, one of the world's largest motorcycle events, which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the globe. Buffalo Chip, a local campground, is the unofficial center of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and hosts live concerts, motorcycle exhibitions, beauty pageants, scenic rides with celebrities, merch, and more. Main Street closes to cars during the rally and welcomes motorcycles and pedestrians only, with street vendors, bars, businesses, tattoo and facial hair contests, and general conviviality. Races happen each day of the rally, so whether you drop in for one day or 10, you'll have plenty to see, eat, and do. The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum is also a fun place to learn about the rally and motorcycle history.
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally started in August 1938, when a few Sturgis locals — including the owner of a motorcycle dealership in town — got together for a public moto race. After that, they started hosting the rally annually, attracting more and more visitors as they added twists to the racing course and sideline events like vendors and performances. Despite a hiatus amid WWII, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has grown into a massive event and community pilgrimage, earning the town its title as the City of Riders. That said, you don't have to be a rider to feel at home here. Located on the western side of South Dakota, Sturgis is also close to Black Hills National Forest, historic Deadwood, and Lead, the hidden mountain city for year-round adventure.
Explore smart tips for planning your visit to Sturgis
Sturgis has a municipal airport about 10 minutes east of town, but the nearest large airport is Rapid City Regional Airport, 40 minutes south. Many people choose to make Sturgis a road trip destination, particularly during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. While the interstate highways are the fastest routes, don't pass up the opportunity to drive the Native American Scenic Byway, a breathtaking South Dakota road trip. This route meanders along the Missouri River (under three hours east of Sturgis) and crosses tribal lands for a grandiose glimpse of the American West. It makes for a thrilling ride whether you're on two wheels or four.
Hotel prices skyrocket in August, so if you're traveling for the rally, book in advance. There are numerous chains in the area. Or, consider camping. Glencoe Camp Resort is less than 5 miles from downtown Sturgis, and Ride N Rest Campground offers camping, RV hookups, and cabins. Kathmandu RV Park and Campground is also nearby. Further out, Canyon Lake Resort provides a respite from the dusty biker chaos with lakeside lodges and cabins.
Bars in Sturgis embrace the town's most popular event with names like The Knuckle Saloon and Loud American Sturgis. There are also several breweries in the area. For more food options, head 30 minutes south to Rapid City. Tally's Silver Spoon cultivates a unique vibe "where cherry pie and foie gras co-exist," per the restaurant's TripAdvisor page. Travelers love the Dakotah Steakhouse, a quintessential Western restaurant serving steak, walleye, elk ravioli, buffalo bone, and more. Check out Fort Hays Chuckwagon Supper and Cowboy Show, where you can see a film set used in the Oscar-winning movie "Dances with Wolves" and eat a stack of pancakes while watching cowboys sing.
Discover top attractions in and around Sturgis
While Sturgis deserves attention during its iconic bike weeks, there's plenty worth seeing year-round. The area has a lot of historical significance, particularly for the Native American tribes that first inhabited the area. Additionally, untapped gems adjacent to Sturgis offer motorcycle community energy with fewer crowds. Consider Rapid City, which boasts plenty of bars and restaurants and is a jumping-off point for excursions to Custer State Park, an underrated escape near Mount Rushmore, and the world's largest mountain carving tucked away in the Black Hills. Located just outside Sturgis, Black Hills National Forest encompasses over a million acres of forests and mountains full of hiking trails, off-roading paths, and more. Badlands National Park, another incredible sprawl of geological wonder that defines the rugged vastness of the American West, is just an hour and 15 minutes southeast of Sturgis.
About 8 miles up the road from Sturgis is Bear Butte State Park, a gorgeous Black Hills acreage sacred to several Native American tribes, including the Lakota and Cheyenne. These communities still host spiritual gatherings at Bear Butte, an exposed volcanic core that resembles a sleeping bear. The landmark's natural ecosystem is a beautiful representation of the American Plains, filled with prairie grasses and botanicals, dotted with Ponderosa pines, and roamed by deer, prairie dogs, antelope, and hawks. Here, you can hike, birdwatch, picnic, and boat. There's a lake in the park and a boat launch for fishing and boating.