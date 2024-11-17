Wyoming's Best-Kept Secret Town Fuses Classic Rodeo With Contemporary Charm
Wyoming offers unique experiences that showcase its stunning natural beauty, Old West heritage, and boundless opportunities for outdoor adventures. From the rugged peaks of Grand Teton National Park (the only one in America with an airport) to the geyser-filled Yellowstone that you can access via the most beautiful roadway in America, Wyoming is filled with gorgeous destinations that are perfect for road-tripping. Sheridan, a hidden gem in the north of the state, is a wonderful town blending contemporary charm with Western history. Many of its buildings are also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Sheridan's scenic location, surrounded by the Bighorn Mountains and sprawling natural landscape, is both breathtaking and picturesque. With the Bighorn National Forest at its doorstep, outdoor adventure is guaranteed for all ages. As a favorite of acclaimed author Ernest Hemingway, the town's beauty and charm offer an inspiring getaway. While Cody, Wyoming, is one of the best "cowboy core" vacation destinations in America, Sheridan's rich Western heritage also brings history to life through annual events like the First Peoples' Powwow and the WYO Rodeo. The town's seamless blend of history and modernity includes a thriving dining and arts culture with something for everyone.
Enjoy fine dining, high-end shopping, and the arts in Sheridan
Sheridan boasts a variety of attractions that make it popular with vacationers. Its historic Main Street, dating back to the 1880s, houses shops, restaurants, museums, and galleries. Sheridan, with its Old West roots, has also become a culture and shopping destination. National store brands intermingle with local boutiques, offering unique souvenirs and gifts from antique stores, bookstores, gift stores, and jewelry shops.
Sheridan's culinary scene ranges from budget bites to fine dining. Le Rêve Restaurant and Raw Bar is a top-rated French restaurant serving elevated cuisine in a luxurious setting with ingredients like oysters and Wagyu. Try La Herradura or Las Delicias for Mexican flavors, or sample authentic and affordable Thai cuisine at WYO Thai Food Truck. Black Tooth Brewing Company is a multi-award winning brewery in the heart of town, offering locally crafted beer, and Frackelton's serves creative cocktails.
The arts thrive in Sheridan, with museums and galleries linking its heritage to local crafts and artists, including works from Indigenous communities. The Carriage House Theater is a cultural hub hosting live music, community events, and entertainment year-round. History enthusiasts can visit sites like Connor Battlefield, the Medicine Wheel, or Fort Mackenzie.
Embrace outdoor adventure and the Wild West experience in Sheridan
The Bighorn Mountains, accessed via Big Horn town about 10 miles out of Sheridan, are perfect for hiking, camping, wildlife watching, kayaking, or canoeing. The Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area and Bighorn National Forest offer excellent spots for fishing, horseback riding, and winter activities. Stargazing is also popular in Sheridan, which has some of the darkest skies in the U.S., making it the ideal place to view stars, planets, and galaxies without the need for a telescope. Head to Sibley Lake, Steamboat Point, or Tongue River Canyon for incredible night sky views.
Sheridan is steeped in history and cultural significance, as the area is home to many Native American battlefields. Its cowboy heritage brings the Wild West to life through events like the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, an unmissable local event held each July that dates back to 1931. The week-long celebration of all things Western features cowboys and cowgirls showcasing their skills, a parade down Main Street, a Boot Kick-Off, a carnival, and many other family-friendly events. Following the Sheridan Rodeo Parade, there is the First Peoples' Powwow and Dance, a free event showcasing traditional dances performed by Native American dancers and drummers outside the Historic Sheridan Inn. This event celebrates Indigenous culture within the area, highlighting traditional clothing, music, and dance.