This Underrated New Mexico City Is A Renowned Birding Destination With Artsy Charm And Outdoor Recreation

Called the Land of Enchantment, New Mexico beguiles with its unique geological landscapes and visible connection to early human settlement at places like Taos Pueblo, an enchanting 1,000-year-old UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Bandelier National Monument, a stunning landscape of canyons, mesas, cliffs, and petroglyphs. What the uninitiated may not be aware of is that in the heart of New Mexico, a stunning wildlife migration occurs at the end of every year. Thousands of sandhill cranes gather in a wildlife refuge on the outskirts of the underrated town of Socorro in a magnificent display of the pure beauty of the natural world.

An hour south of Albuquerque and with a population 16,000, Socorro has a long and fascinating history with a mix of Native American, Hispanic, and Old West influences. The nearby White Sands Missile Range was the site of the first atomic bomb test and the area is also technologically relevant today. One of the world's foremost astronomical observatories – the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array Radio Telescopes — and the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology attract scientists and engineers from around the globe. Centuries ago, Socorro was an important stop on El Camino Real, a route connecting Mexico and Santa Fe. A full 22 years before the Mayflower landed, Europeans traveling on El Camino Real arrived in Socorro in 1598; the San Miguel Mission Church remains from this period. Socorro was abandoned due to the Pueblo Revolt in 1680 and was resettled in 1815.