This Tucked-Away Town In Maine Is A Four-Season Playground With Postcard Peaks And New England Charm

It would be difficult to summarize all of the reasons to visit the outdoor oasis that is Millinocket, Maine. With ample places to explore during every season of the year and so many activities to choose from that you'll probably have to start planning a second stay halfway through your first, there's a lot to consider when it comes to how to spend time (and how much time you should spend!) in this natural recreation destination.

While avid adventurers may choose more high-octane activities like whitewater rafting and hiking in Baxter State Park, those with a slower pace in mind may want to spend a leisurely day fly fishing and spin casting, or even opt to rest their feet by driving through some of the most beautiful byways in the state. The Baxter State Park Scenic Drive allows visitors to take in 44 miles of amazing landscape — expect to see forests, lakes, and even some wildlife from the comfort of the car, or you can also opt to bike the loop.

Millinocket is a place to get your heart pounding and push yourself to the physical limit, but it's also a place for relaxation and taking in the scenery. Spend a quiet afternoon learning all about the history of this beautiful place by visiting the Millinocket Historical Society and Museum. The town has a storied history of partaking in both the logging and paper mill industries, and you can also find local Native American history, military history, and artifacts from the town's earliest periods on display, perfect for keeping everyone occupied during a rainy day. But as soon as the sun is shining again, you'll want to get out to see all the natural beauty this area has to offer.