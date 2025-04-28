Maine's 'Million Dollar View Scenic Byway' Is A Short Sweet Road Trip With Unreal Lake And Mountain Vistas

U.S. Route 1 famously runs the length of America's East Coast. Beginning at its southern terminus, the sun-drenched Key West, Florida, Route 1 is one of the most stunning and storied routes in the country that takes you 2,328 miles to Fort Kent, a small town in northern Maine. Not far from Fort Kent is a section of the road dubbed Maine's "Million Dollar View Scenic Byway." It's a short but sweet road trip that will showcase the most unreal lake and mountain vistas you have ever seen.

Maine is an interesting state. Originally part of Massachusetts, Maine became the 23rd state by an act of Congress in 1820. This status as the youngest of the six New England states does not take away from the fact that Maine feels like an ancient place. Towering pine forests and grand mountains like Mount Katahdin in the underrated Baxter State Park, lend to the fact that Maine is, by far, the wildest state in the Northeast.

While most locals may know Route 1 as the scenic road along Maine's coastal edge, the section we're taking you to today is way up north in Aroostook County. Known by locals simply as "The County", Aroostook is heavily wooded and the largest state county east of the Mississippi. It's a trek to get here, but you will be rewarded tenfold by the views and experiences in this beautiful section of Maine.