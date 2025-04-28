Maine's 'Million Dollar View Scenic Byway' Is A Short Sweet Road Trip With Unreal Lake And Mountain Vistas
U.S. Route 1 famously runs the length of America's East Coast. Beginning at its southern terminus, the sun-drenched Key West, Florida, Route 1 is one of the most stunning and storied routes in the country that takes you 2,328 miles to Fort Kent, a small town in northern Maine. Not far from Fort Kent is a section of the road dubbed Maine's "Million Dollar View Scenic Byway." It's a short but sweet road trip that will showcase the most unreal lake and mountain vistas you have ever seen.
Maine is an interesting state. Originally part of Massachusetts, Maine became the 23rd state by an act of Congress in 1820. This status as the youngest of the six New England states does not take away from the fact that Maine feels like an ancient place. Towering pine forests and grand mountains like Mount Katahdin in the underrated Baxter State Park, lend to the fact that Maine is, by far, the wildest state in the Northeast.
While most locals may know Route 1 as the scenic road along Maine's coastal edge, the section we're taking you to today is way up north in Aroostook County. Known by locals simply as "The County", Aroostook is heavily wooded and the largest state county east of the Mississippi. It's a trek to get here, but you will be rewarded tenfold by the views and experiences in this beautiful section of Maine.
Getting to the 'Million Dollar View Scenic Byway'
Maine is the largest state in New England and most heavily wooded state in the country. Ninety percent of the state's land is covered in forest, making it an amazing destination for outdoor lovers. Nowhere else in the country could you find places like Rangeley Lake, the proclaimed "Jewel of the Maine Mountains." However, accessing the Million Dollar View Scenic Byway is a different animal altogether.
The byway is a section of Route 1 that connects the towns of Danforth and Weston. The route begins in Danforth, a town that straddles the border of Washington and Aroostook counties. It's got many small town amenities such as gas stations, hotels, and a few restaurants. It's a great kick-off point for what promises to be one of the most beautiful and wild stretches of road you will find anywhere in the country.
However, getting here is not necessarily what you'd call easy. From Boston, Massachusetts, it's a five-hour drive north. Even from the closest Maine city, Bangor, you still have to drive nearly two hours just to get to the beginning of this eight-mile stretch of scenic roadway. Trust us, it's worth the trip.
A view worth a million bucks
While the Million Dollar View Scenic Byway is only 8 miles long, take your time driving it. There are plenty of areas where you can pull over and see why this road provides a view that is worth the price tag ascribed to it. Okay, we've teased you long enough. Here's what can you expect to see when driving this small stretch of Maine roadway.
First off, there are the lake vistas. This section of Route 1 offers views of the Chiputneticook chain of lakes that straddle the border of Aroostook County and New Brunswick, Canada. The best spot to stop and take in this vista is the Million Dollar View Scenic Outlook. Gazing out over East Grand Lake to Canada, it's a great spot to take in the majesty of your surroundings. You may even spot local wildlife like moose, elk, bears, and eagles.
Further along the roadway you can look west towards Maine and see some of the state's famous peaks poking out above the beautiful fields of The County. The famous Mount Katahdin, Maine's tallest and most iconic peak, commands the scene as it rises up over the hay and potato fields. Peekaboo Mountain is the northern checkpoint on this road, and provides perhaps the best encompassing view of the area. Get out, stretch your legs, and climb the fire tower at the summit and soak in the amazing landscape of this wild, wonderful edge of New England.