Nebraska's Largest Reservoir Is A Lake Paradise With White Sand Beaches To Camp, Dive, Swim, And Tube

Although Nebraska may be landlocked, you don't have to travel to the Maldives or the Caribbean for white sand beaches in the Cornhusker State. This is because Lake McConaughy's State Recreation Area and Wildlife Management Area or simply "Lake Mac," boasts over 100 miles of beach, most of which are covered in soft, white sand with opportunities for camping, waterskiing and tubing, sailing and parasailing, swimming, boating, and even spear diving (spearfishing with scuba gear) during the summer months.

Situated about 15 miles from Ogallala and 220 miles (a little over three hours) from the nearest major commercial airport in Denver, Colorado, also known as America's craft beer capital, Lake McConaughy gives new meaning to the phrase "the great outdoors." As Nebraska's largest reservoir, the lake itself covers over 30,000 acres and hides some monstrously huge trophy fish — one walleye caught here holds the state record at over 16 pounds. With so much space, watersports and boating of all kinds thrive at Lake McConaughy. Before visiting, you'll need to check the Lake McConaughy Boat Ramp Info website to figure out where you want to be on the lake because the ramp locations change depending on the water level. If you don't have your own craft, you can rent boats and jet skis at several highly-rated local outfitters, including Big Mac Marina. Outfitters like Ski Patrol also offer water ski or tube add-ons. However, keep in mind that, according to state law, anyone born 1986 and onwards must have a boater safety card to drive a motorized boat.