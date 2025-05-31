Nebraska's Largest Reservoir Is A Lake Paradise With White Sand Beaches To Camp, Dive, Swim, And Tube
Although Nebraska may be landlocked, you don't have to travel to the Maldives or the Caribbean for white sand beaches in the Cornhusker State. This is because Lake McConaughy's State Recreation Area and Wildlife Management Area or simply "Lake Mac," boasts over 100 miles of beach, most of which are covered in soft, white sand with opportunities for camping, waterskiing and tubing, sailing and parasailing, swimming, boating, and even spear diving (spearfishing with scuba gear) during the summer months.
Situated about 15 miles from Ogallala and 220 miles (a little over three hours) from the nearest major commercial airport in Denver, Colorado, also known as America's craft beer capital, Lake McConaughy gives new meaning to the phrase "the great outdoors." As Nebraska's largest reservoir, the lake itself covers over 30,000 acres and hides some monstrously huge trophy fish — one walleye caught here holds the state record at over 16 pounds. With so much space, watersports and boating of all kinds thrive at Lake McConaughy. Before visiting, you'll need to check the Lake McConaughy Boat Ramp Info website to figure out where you want to be on the lake because the ramp locations change depending on the water level. If you don't have your own craft, you can rent boats and jet skis at several highly-rated local outfitters, including Big Mac Marina. Outfitters like Ski Patrol also offer water ski or tube add-ons. However, keep in mind that, according to state law, anyone born 1986 and onwards must have a boater safety card to drive a motorized boat.
Pitch a tent directly on the sand at Lake McConaughy
Lake McConaughy has seven state-run campgrounds with facilities ranging from full RV hookups and pads to primitive bathrooms and fish-cleaning stations. Most of the campgrounds offer some sites overlooking the lake or very near the water. However, if you want to camp directly on the sand, pitch a tent in one of the official beach camping areas. Although there are no designated sites, the park grants a set number of camping reservations per beach zone. Between May 20 and September 10, guests can reserve non-designated beach camping and campground sites up to 30 days in advance via the Nebraska State Parks online booking system. There are also several private campgrounds around the lake, including Eagle Canyon Hideaway, which offers log cabins, RV and tent sites, a swimming pool, laundry facilities, volleyball and basketball courts, a playground, and a store all just steps from the water.
Keep in mind that due to its shape and massive size, the lake can get quite windy, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour. If you're camping in a windy spot along the lake shore, you'll need to tie your tent to your vehicle or another heavy object — tent stakes might not be enough. A length or two of sturdy rope is definitely among the items you'll want to pack for a quick and easy camping retreat at Lake Mac. Also, the docks close when the winds really pick up, so check the weather forecast before heading to the lake.
The best swimming areas and dive sites at Lake McConaughy
At Lake McConaughy, the location and availability of beaches depends on the water level. Generally speaking, the lower the water level, the more beach area you'll find. However, there's so much space that you don't have to worry about crowding. Martin Bay, Arthur Bay, Cedar View, and Sandy Beach all have designated swimming areas where you'll find white sand and calm waters.
Next, you might be wondering how boaters, swimmers, and spearfishing divers safely coexist at Lake McConaughy. It's actually quite simple. Boaters must stay at least 300 feet away from red dive flags, divers should aim to surface within 150 feet of the flag, and spearfishing occurs in deep water where swimmers don't go. For the best visibility when water levels are high, dive near the dam or the south shore. New to diving? This guide to scuba diving like a professional will help you stay safe in the water.
For swimming and other watersports, the best time to visit Lake McConaughy is between May and August, when the waters are warm. Expect surface water temperatures around 70 degrees Fahrenheit throughout July and rapid cooling between September and October. If spearfishing is your passion, don't miss the annual Big Mac Spearfishing Tournament held in July.