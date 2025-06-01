Passengers Leave A Staggering Amount Of Cash Behind At TSA Screening Checkpoints, Here's Where It Goes
If you've flown a lot in your life, chances are you've left something behind in one of the TSA security check bins. It may have been one of the most commonly lost items at the airport, like your phone, e-reader, headphones, books, or tablet. It could be a hat, a belt, or a lip gloss that fell out of your purse. Unfortunately, it might also have been money that didn't make it from the bin back into your pocket. In fact, in 2023, the Transportation Security Administration reported that almost $1 million – $956,253.38, to be exact – in small change was left behind. It might be only a few coins per person, with nearly 863 million people flying in the U.S. during the same year, but money is money. At the end of each fiscal year, the TSA puts out a report summarizing how much unclaimed money it found. While physical items go to lost and found, the TSA is allowed to keep money that hasn't been claimed.
Some of the country's biggest airports had the highest totals of left-behind change, according to the 2023 report, including Miami International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Chicago O'Hare, Los Angeles International Airport, and Dallas Fort Worth. The abandoned cash might be because everyone is in a rush to get to their flights after waiting in long security lines, but whatever the reason, the accidental tips benefit the airport, and, in turn, the passengers.
What the TSA does with unclaimed money left at security
The TSA takes the money that was left behind and unclaimed at security each year and puts it in an account that is used to improve security programs at the airport. In a sense, you've lost a bit of change, but helped everyone stay a little safer. (At least, looking at it that way may help you miss it less.) Of course, if you remember that you've left something behind before you get on the plane, you can go back to the security checkpoint and claim it. If you don't realize it until you're on the plane or after you land, you can contact the lost and found at the airport. The TSA has a list of phone numbers for lost and found departments at different airports here.
You can help prevent yourself from leaving things behind by packing carefully, keeping money in your carry-on or personal item rather than in your pockets. When rushing to make a flight, it's easy to lose things in the chaos. The best thing you can do in that case is try the helpful airport security hack of using your time waiting in line to take everything out of your pockets and tuck them securely in your bag. It's a good idea to keep an empty plastic baggie in your carry-on for this purpose. Besides helping you keep track of your belongings, this trick also keeps smaller (and more easily swipeable items) from being loose in the bin. Finally, remember that not all losses at the airport are because you did something wrong. If the airline loses your luggage, they do owe you compensation.