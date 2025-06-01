Passengers Leave A Staggering Amount Of Cash Behind At TSA Screening Checkpoints, Here's Where It Goes

The TSA takes the money that was left behind and unclaimed at security each year and puts it in an account that is used to improve security programs at the airport. In a sense, you've lost a bit of change, but helped everyone stay a little safer. (At least, looking at it that way may help you miss it less.) Of course, if you remember that you've left something behind before you get on the plane, you can go back to the security checkpoint and claim it. If you don't realize it until you're on the plane or after you land, you can contact the lost and found at the airport. The TSA has a list of phone numbers for lost and found departments at different airports here.

You can help prevent yourself from leaving things behind by packing carefully, keeping money in your carry-on or personal item rather than in your pockets. When rushing to make a flight, it's easy to lose things in the chaos. The best thing you can do in that case is try the helpful airport security hack of using your time waiting in line to take everything out of your pockets and tuck them securely in your bag. It's a good idea to keep an empty plastic baggie in your carry-on for this purpose. Besides helping you keep track of your belongings, this trick also keeps smaller (and more easily swipeable items) from being loose in the bin. Finally, remember that not all losses at the airport are because you did something wrong. If the airline loses your luggage, they do owe you compensation.