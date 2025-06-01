Maine's Most Colorful Pool Hides In This Forested Waterfall Trail For A Majestic Dip In Emerald Waters
Western Maine has some of the best mountain scenery in the state, thanks to the corner of the White Mountains that sneaks across the New Hampshire border. Known to have one of America's most colorful roadways for fall foliage, this region makes up the northernmost parts of the Appalachians. It's a paradise of rugged terrain, spectacular hiking trails, and secret swimming holes with gorgeous waterfalls.
Near the town of Stow, Maine, is one such spot. Rattlesnake Pool is a beautiful, classic New England swimming hole, about 12 to 18 feet deep, and complete with refreshing cold water, hidden in a shady forest. It's fed by a picturesque 25-foot-tall waterfall, locally called a horsetail, from Rattlesnake Brook. The brook also passes through nearby Rattlesnake Flume, a beautiful mini gorge that you can also view from the trail system here.
The water in the pool is clear and inviting, a beautiful spot to hang out after a longer hike or on a hot summer day. And the one thing you shouldn't have to worry about when visiting Rattlesnake Pool is, well, rattlesnakes. While the timber rattler once lived in this part of Maine, it is believed to have been extirpated more than 100 years ago. That makes Maine the only state in the Lower 48 that has no rattlesnakes to worry about.
Make a splash in Rattlesnake Pool
The trail to Rattlesnake Pool starts from the gate on Stone House Road. There are three routes you can take here, and besides the pool, you can circle Shell Pond or summit Blueberry Mountain. All the trails are surrounded by private property, so it's important to stay on the well-marked trails. Some reviewers on All Trails have noted that you may need a higher SUV with four-wheel or all-wheel drive to make the trek to the parking area.
It's about half a mile from the gate to the trailhead, and another 0.6 miles to the pool. Most people, including families with small children, find the path easy as it's mostly level ground. The route to the pool takes you past Rattlesnake Flume, where there's a 300-foot-long footbridge. If you choose to continue onto the panoramic views from Blueberry Mountain, the trail gets pretty steep. The trail eventually connects to the White Cairn Trail, forming a 4-mile loop that returns to your starting point. But most people visiting the pool simply return the way they came.
There's plenty more hiking to do in the area, and even more swimming holes to discover. Perhaps even better known than Rattlesnake Pool is Emerald Pool, just on the other side of the state line in Chatham. There's hiking to do both inside and outside of the White Mountains National Forest. Many visitors rave about this part of Maine, with one stating on Tripadvisor that the White Mountains are why people come to this area, for the "bucket list stuff."
Explore the woods and swimming holes of the White Mountains
The trailhead to the Rattlesnake Pool is off Stone House Road, 8 miles north of Stow on State Route 113. Note that the road is marked as Shell Pond Road, and the trailhead is labeled as Blueberry Mountain on Google Maps. You'll come to a gate on the road, where there's an information kiosk with detailed directions to the trails. Stow is a small community right on the New Hampshire border, about an hour and a half from the Portland International Jetport.
The best times to visit are between April and October. During that period, daytime highs are in the range of 70s Fahrenheit, but it will feel cooler in the shade of the forest. During busy weekends when the weather is nice, these swimming holes can be busy, and you might have to wait for your turn. If you visit during off-peak times, there's a good chance you'll get the place all to yourself. During winter, many of the area's trails are good for snowshoeing, but be aware that the conditions can be rough at higher elevations. Sections of Route 113 through the mountains are closed for the winter.
With so much hiking and exploring to do in the area, many people come via RV or go camping. If you're looking for a place to stay that involves clean linens and pillows, most choices will be found across the border in North Conway, a 45-minute drive from the trailhead. You can, however, find mountain cabins for rent on sites like Airbnb. If you want to fully explore the White Mountains, you may also opt for an elegant family-owned resort hotel hidden within the peaks.