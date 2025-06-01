Maine's Most Colorful Pool Hides In This Forested Waterfall Trail For A Majestic Dip In Emerald Waters

Western Maine has some of the best mountain scenery in the state, thanks to the corner of the White Mountains that sneaks across the New Hampshire border. Known to have one of America's most colorful roadways for fall foliage, this region makes up the northernmost parts of the Appalachians. It's a paradise of rugged terrain, spectacular hiking trails, and secret swimming holes with gorgeous waterfalls.

Near the town of Stow, Maine, is one such spot. Rattlesnake Pool is a beautiful, classic New England swimming hole, about 12 to 18 feet deep, and complete with refreshing cold water, hidden in a shady forest. It's fed by a picturesque 25-foot-tall waterfall, locally called a horsetail, from Rattlesnake Brook. The brook also passes through nearby Rattlesnake Flume, a beautiful mini gorge that you can also view from the trail system here.

The water in the pool is clear and inviting, a beautiful spot to hang out after a longer hike or on a hot summer day. And the one thing you shouldn't have to worry about when visiting Rattlesnake Pool is, well, rattlesnakes. While the timber rattler once lived in this part of Maine, it is believed to have been extirpated more than 100 years ago. That makes Maine the only state in the Lower 48 that has no rattlesnakes to worry about.