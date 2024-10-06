One Of America's Most Colorful Roadways Is A Popular Tourist Spot Full Of Bright Fall Foliage
The United States is home to some of the most breathtaking scenic driving routes found anywhere in the world. From arid desert plateaus to dramatic coastal panoramas and mountainous vistas, America's varied landscape makes it a popular choice for road trips. While its roadways offer beauty in all seasons, they are especially enticing in the fall, when the forested and mountainous regions transform into a rich tapestry of vivid autumnal hues. The East Coast being a favorite among leaf-peeping tourists, and the Kancamagus Highway — often called The Kanc — in New Hampshire is considered one of the most colorful roads.
It's impossible not to be in awe of the stunning natural surroundings as you navigate the 34.5-mile route. This vibrant East Coast highway connects the scenic town of Conway — beloved for its outdoor recreation — to Lincoln, the gateway to the White Mountains via the Kancamagus Pass, and both towns were among the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S. in 2024. The road is named after the last chief of the White Mountains' Pennacook people, a fitting tribute to the region's indigenous history. The highway offers numerous turn offs and points of interest, allowing drivers to take the journey at their own pace.
Stopping to marvel at the mountains, waterfalls, forests, rivers, and valleys is a must. This stunning and storied route is downright perfect for your next U.S. road trip.
Exploring the White Mountain National Forest via the Kancamagus Highway
The Kancamagus Highway earned its National Scenic Byway status in 1996, recognizing its beauty, cultural and historical significance, and abundance of recreational activities. The White Mountain region is best explored by car, allowing easy access to its stunning natural surroundings. The area is particularly magical during fall, when hikes lead to colorful tree-lined viewpoints, and waterfalls are in full flow. One TripAdvisor review shared: "The scenery was breathtaking, featuring all the gorgeous colors of autumn. There were tons of beautiful overlooks to stop at and a diverse selection of trails... This Forest is definitely a must-see in autumn!"
Stopping to hike the White Mountains National Forest trails is one of the best ways to immerse yourself in the fall foliage. Some of the forest's most popular trails include the Sabbaday Brook Trail, a picturesque waterfall route, and the Boulder Loop Trail, which offers stunning views from multiple lookout points. For those not interested in hiking, scenic stops like the Hancock Overlook offer impressive views of fall foliage. The Pemigewasset Overlook is an ideal location to catch a sunset across the Osceola Mountains. Wildlife enthusiasts may spot deer, moose, bears, and birds of prey in the area, so take care when driving as animals are often seen on the road.
Tips for driving the Kancamagus Highway
Cell phone service is sometimes spotty in remote parts of the highway, so plan your route ahead of time by downloading offline maps on Google, or printing off a physical copy. There are no gas stations along the Kanc, so make sure to fill up your vehicle beforehand. Parking costs $5 per vehicle, per day (cash only), with passes available at parking lots and trailheads throughout the forest. During peak periods like Columbus Day, parking spaces may be limited, so arrive early or outside of peak hours for a smoother trip. Whether you are starting your road trip in Conway or Lincoln, either direction offers easy navigation and access to points of interest. Packing snacks for your journey is also advisable, as the highway doesn't have stores to pick up supplies.
Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash when exploring the National Forest. Those keen to capture the vibrant fall foliage landscape with a drone should note that these are only allowed to be flown a quarter-mile away from the road. Restrooms are available at various spots along the highway and are provided by the White Mountains National Forest. Many of the forest's trailheads and campgrounds offer bathroom facilities, including The Jigger Johnson Campground, Rocky Gorge, and Saco Ranger Station (which is where you can pick up a map to plan your journey). Drinking water is available at all six campsites along the Kancamagus Highway.