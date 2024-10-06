One Of America's Most Colorful Roadways Is A Popular Tourist Spot Full Of Bright Fall Foliage

The United States is home to some of the most breathtaking scenic driving routes found anywhere in the world. From arid desert plateaus to dramatic coastal panoramas and mountainous vistas, America's varied landscape makes it a popular choice for road trips. While its roadways offer beauty in all seasons, they are especially enticing in the fall, when the forested and mountainous regions transform into a rich tapestry of vivid autumnal hues. The East Coast being a favorite among leaf-peeping tourists, and the Kancamagus Highway — often called The Kanc — in New Hampshire is considered one of the most colorful roads.

It's impossible not to be in awe of the stunning natural surroundings as you navigate the 34.5-mile route. This vibrant East Coast highway connects the scenic town of Conway — beloved for its outdoor recreation — to Lincoln, the gateway to the White Mountains via the Kancamagus Pass, and both towns were among the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S. in 2024. The road is named after the last chief of the White Mountains' Pennacook people, a fitting tribute to the region's indigenous history. The highway offers numerous turn offs and points of interest, allowing drivers to take the journey at their own pace.

Stopping to marvel at the mountains, waterfalls, forests, rivers, and valleys is a must. This stunning and storied route is downright perfect for your next U.S. road trip.

